Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Bathrobe With Nothing Underneath, Rocks Nude ’90s Makeup Look

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk recently shared a double Instagram update with her 5.8 million fans that had them drooling.

While Hosk is no stranger to flaunting her insane physique in bikinis, lingerie and more, for these snaps the focus wasn’t on Hosk’s outfit. Instead, she wanted her followers to check out the vibe she had in her makeup look. She was feeling the ’90s inspired look, which featured a nude lip that highlighted Hosk’s plump pout, as well as heavy brows and nude shadow shades on her eyes for a subtle look. Hosk’s blonde hair was slightly tousled and framed her stunning face perfectly.

In the first snap, Hosk had on a white bathrobe and appeared to be wearing nothing underneath. While most of her hand was cropped out of the shot, she appeared to be holding the two sides of her robe together in her hand as she took the selfie of her makeup look.

In the second snap, Hosk decided to amp up the seduction factor with a black and white shot. The snap highlighted the dewy finish of her makeup, and accentuated how voluptuous her lips were in the look. For the second shot, Hosk appeared to be wearing nothing at all. The picture was cropped just underneath her collar bones so nothing was visible, but many of Hosk’s fans couldn’t get enough of the blonde bombshell in the sexy snaps.

The post racked up over 6,800 likes in just 12 minutes as her fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Your hair is perfect,” one follower commented.

Another fan couldn’t get over her perfect pout, and asked Hosk “what’s on your lips?!”

“YOU ARE MY ANGEL,” another follower stated.

“Stunning,” another fan said.

Hosk has been sharing plenty of scandalous shots lately that feature her wearing nothing at all on top. She always either crops the photos or takes an angle that blocks any NSFW bits from view, but the sizzling snaps are stunning her followers time and time again.

Earlier this month, Hosk shared a picture in which she leaned over a blue blanket with her blonde locks flowing down her back and shoulders in a sleek sheet. She was totally braless, and wore nothing on the upper half of her body except for a collection of silver chain necklaces.

Fans will have to follow Hosk on Instagram and see if she reveals the outfit that she’ll eventually end up pairing with the ’90s-inspired makeup look.