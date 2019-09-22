Bombshell DJ Chantel Jeffries Drives Instagram Wild In Barely-There White And Blue Bikini

Model/DJ Chantel Jeffries showed off her glowing skin on Instagram Sunday when she posted a series of photos of herself rocking a white string bikini with navy blue trim. In the first photo, Chantel’s arm presses against her chest which accentuates her cleavage, a fact that likely triggered gasps among her 4.4 million followers. The second gives the viewer an overhead view of her bombshell hourglass figure.

The photo accumulated close to 200,000 likes within the first 20 minutes of posting and her fans raved over her beauty in the comments section.

“Why so cute tho,” fellow model Xenia TChoumi wrote.

Fellow model Rose Bertram seemed unable to find the words to express her feelings so she commented with three fire emojis instead.

But Chantel’s famous model friends weren’t the only celebrities who commented.

In the caption, Chantel writes, “I’d go anywhere with you.” But DJ/music producer Diplo disputes that claim with his comment.

“I asked you to go Gelson’s you said no,” he wrote. Chantel did not reply to his comment.

Her non-famous fans chimed in with their praise as well.

“Why are u so beautiful, my love,” one fan wrote before adding a heart emoji to their comment.

Other’s were more direct with their compliments.

“You’re so hot,” one fan bluntly stated.

“Wife,” another wrote.

But Chantel has likely grown accustomed to getting this type of commentary from her famous and non-famous fans alike. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she got the same type of commentary when she posted a photo of herself in which she’s rocking an extremely low cut blazer with apparently nothing on underneath on the cover of Locale Magazine.

The photo currently has close to 150,000 likes and almost 500 Instagram comments.

But there’s more to Chantel Jeffries than just scorching hot photos on Instagram. She released a song with R&B singer Jeremih this year called, “Chase the Summer.” As Billboard reports, the party-themed video for the track has a unique twist in that it’s shoppable. Chantel created a special capsule collection with trendy fashion retailer Super Down which allows users to but the outfits they see while watching the video. When you click an icon in the right-hand corner, you see a menu called “Shop This Scene” and a gallery of some of the items on offer.

“We wanted to find a way to highlight and merge Chantel’s brand power with her music,” said her manager Alexis Fleischer in a press release about the project. “Creating the first shoppable music video experience seemed like a natural way to accomplish that.”

Among the frequent bikini photos, Chantel also shares videos of herself DJ’ing. In one clip from, she’s working her magic in Tokyo, and driving the crowd wild with her skills. In another, she’s in Boston.

She got lots of love in the comments sections of those clips too, showing that her fans aren’t just following her for pretty photos of her face and body.