‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Joked About Fighting With Marc Daly Two Days Before Announcing Split

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly were exchanging jokes just a few days before it was announced that their marriage was ending after two years.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Moore and Daly decided to separate after being married since 2017. The couple also shared a daughter together- Brooklyn, 10 months. Before it was announced that they were ending, People reports that the couple made their first appearance together on an episode of Tamron Hall. While they were preparing for their sit down with Hall, Moore shared that the couple got into a little fight over one of Moore’s recent Instagram posts. She shared with her thousands of YouTube subscribers on a video, “Spend Some Family Time With Kenya Moore,” that the businessman wasn’t pleased with Moore’s choice of attire in the Instagram photo.

“Mr. Daly was not happy with me for posting a semi-nude picture of himself sleeping with the baby the other day,” Moore said.

Daly soon followed with “not my permission,” pertaining to the former Miss USA’s outfit choice.

“I told him. He said it was without his permission and I said, ‘Report me to Instagram,’ ” Moore said, laughing.

“Ay ay ay. See what I have to live with?” Daly replied.

Moore then clarified to her fans that the banter was all in good fun. She shared that the couple is known for their “dry humor” with each other that can look as if they’re arguing with each other. She also said that they have their own way of “laughing and communicating with each other.”

Moore and Daly married in June 2017 in a romantic sunset ceremony on a beach in St. Lucia. Since their wedding, the couple was rarely seen together on Real Housewives of Atlanta, briefly while Moore was on the show in Season 10. While the couple was public on social media, Hall’s show marked their first time speaking on their relationship and little family.

The divorce news also comes almost a year after Moore and Daly welcomed their first daughter into the world. Moore gave birth to Brooklyn on November 4, 2018, which she conceived through going under the IVF process.

Both Moore and Daly released separate statements to announce their separation. Moore shared in her statement that she was using her time away from Daly to focus on their daughter, who Moore refers to as her “miracle baby,” and her needs. Daly also shared that Brooklyn was his main concern, and that he plans to co-parent with Moore in a “loving way.”

Both parties have asked for privacy during their separation.