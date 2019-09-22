Ariana Grande Rocks Purple Bra And Unzipped Skirt, Drives Instagram Wild

Ariana Grande also showed off a pair of thigh-high platform boots.

Ariana Grande’s latest look is turning a lot of her Instagram followers into fans of the color purple. However, the singer’s lavender outfit didn’t cover up a lot of skin, so fans only got to see a small amount of the pretty shade.

Ariana is most known for her incredible voice, but she can also send her fans into frenzy without singing one note. On Sunday, the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer took to Instagram to show off an ensemble that left her followers singing her praises. In her stylish snapshot, the 26-year-old pop princess is dressed like a sci-fi go-go girl in a shiny purple bra that buckles in the front. Her top is pretty tiny, so she’s putting a lot of her chest on display.

Ariana’s skirt is also purple, but it’s a slightly darker shade than her bra top. The shiny leather garment features two lace-up details on the side and a zipper down the middle. Ariana has the skirt almost completely unzipped, revealing the light purple underwear that she’s wearing underneath. She also has on a pair of sheer black tights. For her footwear, she’s rocking a pair of thigh-thigh, platform go-go boots in white. Her accessories are a thin purple choker, a few rings, and two snap clip barrettes.

Grande has a microphone in her hand, and she’s seated on her side on a small metal platform. She’s propping herself up with her free hand, on which her long, pointed nails are visible. Her eyes are closed, showing off her perfectly drawn winged eyeliner, and her signature sleek ponytail is cascading over her shoulders. The “7 Rings” songstress shared her photo without comment, letting it speak for itself.

While Ariana Grande had nothing to say about her snapshot, her Instagram followers certainly did.

“God is a woman… & SHE is ariana grande. i said what i said,” wrote one admirer.

“This pic healed me in every way possible,” read another remark.

“Omg such an angel,” commented another awed fan.

Loading...

However, Ariana’s look in the photo above is a far cry from the angelic outfit that she donned in the “Don’t Call Me Angel” video. While her collaborators, Miley Cyrus and Lana del Rey, mostly wore black, she looked ethereal in a pure white costume, complete with matching angel wings.

According to The Sun, Ariana Grande is currently in Dublin for her Sweetener tour. The “Thank U, Next” singer is scheduled to perform three different nights at the Ireland capital’s 3Arena, with her first concert being tonight. Perhaps her pretty purple ensemble will make an appearance during the show.