WWE News: Legend Discusses Future Wrestling Plans

Glenn Jacobs, otherwise known as Kane, made a surprise return to WWE television earlier this week. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee briefly won the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth after giving him a tour of the local area. Toward the end of the night, however, he showed up as his wrestling alter ego only to be attacked by “The Fiend.”

At 52-years-old, Kane’s career in the squared circle is in its twilight years. He’s also very focused on representing the residents of Knox County and taking his political career very seriously. While his recent return made an impact, it could be the last time we see “The Big Red Machine” in a WWE ring for some time.

As quoted by Mandatory, Jacobs recently appeared on The Two Man Power Trip podcast to discuss his career. Several topics of conversation were covered in what proved to be an entertaining interview, but the main one pertained to his WWE future now that he’s a full-time politician.

“Think about that? You get to go out and WWE is major league. Gosh, every once in awhile you get to go out and check into a game with Lebron James or be on the football field with the New England Patriots, it is that level when you get to be on WWE programming. I don’t know what the future holds but at least for one night it was pretty doggone cool.”

Kane still appears to enjoy entertaining the WWE Universe, so it’s unlikely that he’ll hang up his boots right away. After all he’s given to the company, he deserves to go out with a bang. At the same time, it doesn’t sound like he has any plans to work with the company again in the near future, but that could always change.

When — or if — Kane does return to action, he’ll probably be used to elevate a younger talent or perform in a nostalgia match. As The Inquisitr recently reported, he revealed how impressed he’s been with Wyatt of late, so perhaps a programme with him will happen at some point.

With a show coming up in Saudi Arabia in November, however, it’s possible that he’ll wrestle there. WWE’s events in the Middle East are known to feature veteran superstars in high profile matches after all. Kane has been a big part of them in the past, having previously teamed up with The Undertaker to face Triple H and Shawn Michaels in the latter’s comeback match.