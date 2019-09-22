Mariah Carey Shares Two Sizzling Throwbacks In Honor Of ‘Heartbreaker’ Anniversary

Pop star Mariah Carey recently brought her 8.4 million Instagram followers a blast from the past with two throwback snaps. It has been two decades since the video for her song “Heartbreaker” was released, and in honor of the anniversary, Mariah decided to share two sizzling looks from a long time ago.

In the first snap, Mariah rocked a simple white tank with the word “heartbreaker” emblazoned across the chest, along with a broken heart graphic. She paired the tank with some simple white sweatpants to complete the look. Mariah had one hand braced behind her back, and the other tugged at the hem of the tank, turning it into a crop top that showcased her abs. Mariah’s hair was done in voluminous curls, with one side pinned with a clip to keep it away from her face. Her makeup was soft and natural, and she posed in front of a vibrant red wall for the sizzling snap.

The second shot showcased a whole different side of the pop star. Rather than her lighter curls, her hair was a deep brunette shade and hung in sleek sheets. She rocked a black tank that exposed a hint of cleavage, and paired it with leather shorts that left little to the imagination. The look was an edgier version of Mariah, and she accessorized with a leather cuff bracelet that had a tie element on it. In the caption, she quoted lyrics from “Heartbreaker” that likely had the song playing on repeat in her followers’ minds.

Her fans loved the throwback snaps, and the post received over 47,000 likes within just 45 minutes. The comments section was filled with remarks from her fans, who couldn’t get enough of the blast from the past.

“Iconic,” one follower simply stated.

“Often imitated never duplicated!!” another fan said.

One fan loved the song, and commented “the original and remix are perfection.”

“Best music video of the 90s,” one fan said.

Over the years, Mariah has gone through some ups-and-downs with her weight. She has rocked a more voluptuous physique in the past decade than she did when she was just starting out. However, her fans absolutely love the singer’s incredible curves and cheer whenever she exposes them in a form-fitting, figure-revealing outfit.

At a recent event she attended, Mariah opted to rock a brown wrap dress that had a plunging neckline to showcase her ample assets and a figure-hugging fit. A high slit meant that one leg was exposed, and many fans noticed Mariah’s slimmer physique in the ensemble.