Donald Trump Advises Brett Kavanaugh To Sue ‘Failing New York Times’ Over Sexual Assault Reporting

The president repeated attacks on 'The New York Times' following reports it left a key detail out of a story about sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court justice.

President Donald Trump on Sunday offered advice to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who he appointed to the court last year, directing the justice to sue The New York Times over its coverage of him.

“Justice Kavanaugh should sue The Failing New York Times for all they are worth!,” the president said on Twitter just before noon on Sunday.

The New York Times last week modified a report that revealed the Supreme Court justice had another claim of sexual assault leveled against him. The original report did not mention that the woman at the center of the accusation said that she did not remember that the alleged sexual assault had occurred and refused to talk with the book’s authors about the allegations, according to a previous report from The Inquisitr.

The article was based on a book titled The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation released by two New York Times reporters, Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly. The alleged account, told by a male classmate, said that Kavanaugh at a party he attended while in college at Yale University, removed his pants and shoved his genitals into the hands of a female classmate.

The initial report from The New York Times said that the while the man who made the allegation, Max Steir, declined to discuss the alleged misconduct publicly, the newspaper was able to corroborate the incident with two other people.

Reaction to the claims were swift, particularly from many Democrats running for the party’s 2020 nomination, who condemned Kavanaugh and called for his impeachment from the court. As The Inquisitr previously reported, following The New York Times report, Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who is a member of a group of progressive freshman legislators nicknamed “the squad,” filed a resolution in the House calling for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

Kavanaugh notably had to undergo claims that he had sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford in the 1980s while in high school. Per previous reports from The Inquisitr, Kavanaugh was alleged to have locked Ford into a bedroom and attempted to remove her clothing while a friend watched the altercation. Kavanaugh denied claims that he had sexually assaulted anyone during his lifetime before a hearing in front of Congress following his nomination by Trump last year. Despite the allegations against him, Kavanaugh would go on to be confirmed to the nation’s highest court.

The president, who has dealt with his own allegations of sexual misconduct, has long defended Kavanaugh against the allegations against him. Last week, Trump called for the resignation of everyone who works at The New York Times who was involved with the recent report about the new allegations against Kavanaugh, per The Inquisitr.

As The Inquisitr noted, the president did not stop in calling for those individuals’ resignation, he also asked anyone involved in the reporting into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which he dubbed the “Russian Witch Hunt Hoax,” to resign from the New York newspaper.