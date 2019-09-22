Bethenny Frankel Accused Of Betraying Andy Cohen With RHONY Salary Demands Before Quitting Show

Are Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel at odds?

Was Andy Cohen betrayed by Bethenny Frankel prior to her abrupt exit from The Real Housewives of New York City?

According to a recent report, the Watch What Happens Live host allegedly felt that Frankel crossed him with the way in which she chose to announce her departure from the series, especially considering it was the Bravo TV reality show that put her on the map in the first place.

“[Andy] feels betrayed about the way she left the show, which put her on the map,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine in a recent issue, as revealed by Reality Blurb. “She ran and gave an interview to [to Variety] about leaving before discussing it with him.”

While Frankel’s rep denied that she asked for more money, the insider claimed she allegedly asked for “an outrageous salary increase” before leaving the show and bailed on the network completely after her request wasn’t granted.

The insider went on to say that Cohen reportedly believes Frankel’s ego is “out of control” and that her money demands of the network were absolutely ridiculous.

“Everyone is replaceable — even Bethenny,” the source added.

Frankel was one of the original housewives when The Real Housewives of New York City began airing and appeared on the show in a full-time role for eight of its 11 seasons. Frankel also appeared on Bravo TV’s Bethenny Ever After, her spinoff series with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, and Bethenny & Fredrik, her real estate series with Million Dollar Listing: New York‘s Fredrik Eklund.

In other Frankel news, she and boyfriend Paul Bernon are reportedly getting quite serious about their relationship and planning to move in with one another in a new home somewhere near Boston. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Us Weekly magazine was first to share the news regarding Frankel and Bernon’s future plans days ago.

While Frankel and Bernon, who she’s been dating for over a year, have been living together in Boston’s Back Bay area for some time, they are reportedly open to purchasing a new home in the surrounding states. As the Us Weekly magazine report explained, Frankel and Bernon like the New England area and have been attending Patriots games together for the past year.

“They are house-hunting in the New England area,” the source shared.

Frankel’s former co-stars began filming the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City last month. The series is expected to return to Bravo TV sometime next year.