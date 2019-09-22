Kendall Jenner Drives Instagram Wild In Cupped Minidress: ‘Backstage At Versace’

Kendall Jenner is driving Instagram nuts. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been making headlines for her Milan Fashion Week appearances – after appearing to sit out New York Fashion Week, the 23-year-old is back on the runways. Kendall fronted media outlets after her Burberry appearance in London saw her go blonde, per The Inquisitr, although the appearance in the U.K. likely feels like old news for the star’s fans. Kendall has already proven that she’s the elite with a Fendi runway show in Italy, although it looks like the model is hugely in demand – her latest Instagram update showed her at Italian designer Versace.

Kendall’s photo might have come with a behind-the-scenes reference, but it seemed to show the model all ready to hit the runway. Kendall was perfectly made-up, with a swipe to the right showing her stunning and bronzed face. The opening snap appeared more-dedicated to the fashion, though.

Kendall had been outfitted in an unusual number. The star’s minidress afforded a deconstructed and layered feel, with a shirt finish proving quirky and sexy. Here, light materials had been covered by a statement outer layer – cupped details at the bust added plenty of femininity. Kendall posed for her snap with full-frontal positioning, a direct gaze, and a fierce attitude that likely knocked most of her fans sideways.

It looks like the post has proven a giant hit: it racked up a staggering 740,000 likes in just 25 minutes. As to the comments, it looked like Kendall had her fans going absolutely wild.

“Damn ma,” one fan wrote.

“Stunning,” another said with an alien emoji.

“Love this obe” was another comment.

Responses mostly came in as short ones – fans appeared completely floored – with many users appearing to opt down the emoji route. Unsurprisingly, fire and heart emoji proved plentiful, alongside Instagram’s much-adored alien emoji.

“Wowww,” one fan said.

“Hottie,” another added.

Kendall does seem to have a mesmerizing effect on her fans. The star’s Instagram updates don’t always come as frequently as the ones delivered by younger sister Kylie or the other Kardashian siblings, but they do seem to pack a punch – every time.

Kendall now comes as a bonafide sensation. The star is the world’s highest-paid supermodel, with contracts that appear to cover it all. Kendall fronts sportswear giant Adidas, plus denim and fashion brand Calvin Klein. The model is also affiliated with skincare brand Proactiv, oral care brand Moon, plus jeweler Tiffany & Co.

