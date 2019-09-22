Watch Baltimore Ravens Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Clash Of AFC Undefeateds

In a rematch of one of the most thrilling regular season games of last season, the Baltimore Ravens return to Kansas City to seek revenge on the Chiefs.

After two weeks of the 2019 National Football League season, only four teams in the AFC remain undefeated. But that number will drop by one on Sunday when two of those 2-0 teams clash in a rematch of last season’s Week 14 showdown, as The Inquisitr reported. The Kansas City Chiefs won that game in overtime, an overtime period that saw the Baltimore Ravens lose star rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson to an injury. Now in Week 3 of the 2019 season, the Ravens return to Kansas City in search of revenge — and of a 3-0 record — in the weekend’s marquee matchup, one that will stream live from Arrowhead Stadium.

To find out how to watch a free live online stream of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL clash of 2-0 teams, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CDT at 76,400-seat Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, September 22, or 1 p.m. EDT, 10 a.m. PDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Ravens-Chiefs NFL Week 3 game kicks off at 6 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. Down under in Australia, the game gets underway at 3 a.m. on Monday, September 23, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 1 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 2 a.m. Japan Time on Monday.

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs game will be available to livestream for free in most regions of the United States, but some areas will see different games. To find out where Ravens-Chiefs will be available, consult the maps at 506 Sports.com.

This season, Jackson is off to a spectacular start, with a league-leading seven touchdown throws already, among his 41 completions in 51 passing attempts, a 71.9 completion percentage good enough for fifth in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference. That puts him less than one point ahead of sixth-place Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, who stands at 71.4 percent, hitting 55 of 77.

Mahomes last year, in just his first full NFL season, stunned the league by throwing for 50 touchdowns, becoming only the third quarterback ever to reach the half-century mark — and the only QB other than sure-fire Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Tom Brady to reach 50, per PFR.

The duel between the NFL’s most exciting pair of young quarterbacks will highlight the Ravens-Chiefs rematch — but the key to the game may be Baltimore’s defense. As the New England Patriots demonstrated in last season’s AFC Championship game, reaching Mahomes for at least a pair of sacks and five hits appeared to neutralize the 24-year-old.

Two of the NFL’s most exciting young quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs (l), and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens (r), will face off on Sunday. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

With the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Week 3 game offered as a CBS “early” broadcast, a live stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. The service features a one-week free trial, allowing fans to watch the game at no charge.

But there is another way to live stream the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now. All three of those internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all also offer seven-day free trial periods, so fans can catch the game as it is streamed live at no charge.

To view the livestream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports map referenced above, fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket Online, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs game stream live with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but likewise comes with a one-week free trial offer.