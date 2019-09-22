Jinger Duggar Is Twinning With Daughter Felicity In Latest Instagram Post

Jinger Duggar's daughter has become a little mini-me.

Jinger Duggar is having a blast watching as her daughter, Felicity Nicole, learns new things every day. The 1-year-old recently managed to walk on her own and has been toddling all over the place ever since. However, that doesn’t mean that she can’t get a little help from her mom. The latest Instagram snap of the twosome was provided by Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and it is a sweet one.

Taking to the social media platform late Saturday night, Jeremy shared an adorable picture that has his followers melting. The photo was snapped from behind the mother-daughter duo as their backs are to the camera. Jinger is holding Felicity’s little hand while walking down a sidewalk on a perfect sunny day in Florida. At the time that the picture was taken, the family of three had traveled from their home in Los Angeles to Orlando. They had paid a visit to Ligonier Ministries and they were taking a stroll around the campus.

Duggar fans were quick to notice that Jinger and Felicity were twinning in the photo. They both had on blue-and-white-striped dresses and they looked adorable. The 25-year-old mom had on a short-sleeved, above-the-knee dress. She chose to wear a pair of white sneakers to keep comfortable while walking around. Her little girl wore a layered sleeveless dress with shiny shoes on her small feet. The snapshot was picture-perfect as the two were seen walking hand-in-hand with the backdrop of an overhanging tree and a campus building.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, the Vuolos traveled to the Orlando area in which Jeremy did some preaching. The family also spent time with friends. Jinger’s Instagram stories reveal that her sister, Jana Duggar, went with them as well. All of them also headed to Universal Studios for some fun and relaxation. There is no word yet as to how long they will be staying in Florida or when they will head back to L.A.

Jinger and Jeremy have been spending time together as a family, taking in the sights of their new home. There is obviously a lot to see in the Los Angeles area and they have been taking full advantage of that asset. Presently, the couple’s favorite places appear to be restaurants and pizza places.

Meanwhile, Felicity’s favorite place seems to be any spot where there is water. Her preacher dad explained that she is mesmerized by the ocean after spending time in Malibu with friends.

Follow Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on their separate Instagram accounts as they share their new adventures in L.A. and beyond.