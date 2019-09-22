Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend, Malika Haqq, Stuns On Instagram In A Tiny Blue, Denim Dress

Malika Haqq is giving her fans a run for their money with her latest sexy Instagram update.

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend has been slaying multiple looks this week for her 4.3 million Instagram followers to see. In her latest look, Haqq is donning a short, blue denim dress that shows off her cleavage. Her body looks stunning in the dress, as her stunning curves are on full display. The photo was taken outside, with a white wall as Haqq’s backdrop. In the photo, Haqq tagged photographer Roxy Rodriguez as the one who took the stunning photo.

For hair, Haqq went with a blonde ombre look. Her hair is styled with a center part, and as her hair is pushed away from her face and down her back. She paired the look with silver bangles and a necklace with three crosses on it. For makeup, Haqq credits Christiana Cassell for the look, which has a light foundation, black eyeliner and nude, matte lipstick.

At the time of writing, the photo from Haqq received more than 40,000 likes. The photo also received more than 300 comments from Haqq’s fans.

“Omg you are the cutest!” one follower exclaimed.

“YOU ARE PERFECTION,” another follower chimed in.

In another post Haqq shared on the same day, the ATL star is showing off another fashionable look. The actress is outside once again and is posing in front of a pink and blue wall that has graffiti on it. In the photo, Haqq is wearing a tie-dye hoodie from Pretty Little Thing. The model accessorized the look with gold hoops and black sunglasses. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 13,000 likes. The photo also received more than 90 comments.

“BAD BAD!” one follower exclaimed.

“U look gorgeous,” another follower chimed in.

Haqq’s stylish photos come after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently opened up about her personal issues with mental health. The Inquisitr previously reported that Haqq shared with Page Sixthat she has taken the initiative to battle her issues with anxiety. The reality star shared that, in addition to using CBD with physical pain, Haqq has been seeking help through therapy and meditation. The actress also said that she monitors the time that she spends on social media to ease her anxiety.

“I treat social media the same way I treat anything else in my life—I don’t have to take it to bed with me at night, and I literally only place the amount of energy into it that I truly need to get out of it,” Haqq shared with the outlet.

Fans of Malika Haqq can follow her on Instagram for more updates.