Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks High Fashion Look In Milan, Flaunts A Hint Of Cleavage

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio recently treated her 10 million Instagram followers to a quadruple Instagram update that featured her chic look from an adventure in Milan.

In the first snap from the series, Alessandra shared a black and white look that had an artistic vibe. She rocked a low-cut dress under a black leather jacket, and the neckline showcased just a hint of cleavage to her followers. Her makeup was simple and allowed her natural beauty to shine. Alessandra rocked a bold statement lip and kept her eye makeup low key, focusing on the lashes instead of adding too much color with shadow or heavy liner.

In the second snap in the series, Alessandra showed more of the outfit and highlighted what a stunning juxtaposition the feminine printed dress was with the slightly oversized black leather jacket. Alessandra left the black and white filter behind for the second snap and showed the colors of her look, including the deep berry shade on her lips.

She returned to black and white for the third snap in the series, and in the fourth look, posed facing the camera straight on. Alessandra’s insane bone structure was visible in the last snap, and her face looked flawless. The red hues in the fourth shot were popping, and Alessandra appeared to be wearing a deep red lip rather than the berry shade she wore in the previous shots.

She kept the accessories simple throughout, adding a black bucket bag, a chunky ring on one finger, and a pair of black hoop earrings. She allowed the neckline of the dress to be the focus and didn’t add any necklaces to detract from it.

Alessandra’s fans loved the snap, and it received over 64,000 likes with in just five hours, including a like from fellow model Doutzen Kroes. Her followers filled the comments section with sweet words.

“These are great photos and I wish you a nice Sunday, dear Alessandra,” one follower commented.

“I choose number 4 so beautiful,” another fan said.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower stated.

Alessandra didn’t reveal how long she’ll be in Milan, so fans will have to ensure they’re following the Brazilian bombshell on Instagram so they don’t miss a single moment of her Italian adventures.

Alessandra has been taking her followers along with her on many adventures lately, including a recent trip to the beach to play a game of beach volleyball with several of her friends.

Just a few days ago, the beauty shared a few snaps in which she rocked a tiny bikini and struck a few poses before donning some short shorts and getting on the sand court for a few rounds of volleyball to stay active.