‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood’s Ex-Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Is In Touch With Gary Shirley After Their Split

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon split in July after an alleged altercation.

Amber Portwood’s former boyfriends, Andrew Glennon and Gary Shirley, are keeping in touch following her split from Glennon in July.

According to a September 20 report from In Touch Weekly magazine, Glennon was recently confronted by a fan on Instagram, who wanted to be sure that Glennon and Portwood’s son, James, wouldn’t lose touch with his older half-sister, Leah Shirley. In response, Glennon told the fan that he was already in touch with Shirley and making plans to get the siblings together.

“[You’re] doing a great job raising James just don’t let him forget about his sister, Leah. Keep in contact with her and her parents, Gary and Kristina. She seems to love him dearly,” the fan wrote.

“[I] spoke with Gary and [we’re] planning a baby James visit with him, Kristina, Emmy and Leah soon. Just need to pick a day,” Glennon replied.

Portwood and Glennon began dating one another just over two years ago and welcomed their son James in 2018. Unfortunately, while many believed they were headed for an engagement and marriage, their relationship instead came to an abrupt end in July after Portwood allegedly went after Glennon with a machete as he held James in his arms. Portwood was quickly arrested.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Portwood recently began filming for the new season of Teen Mom OG, despite rumors claiming she would be fired for her behavior against Glennon. As for Glennon, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup told readers days ago that he was refusing to take part in the new season.

According to the report, MTV producers are planning to film Portwood as she heads to trial to address the domestic battery charges pending against her, and once the trial concludes, they will make a decision on whether or not they will keep her on the series for future seasons. The report also revealed that Teen Mom OG‘s executive producers took part in a conference call after audio recordings were released publicly that seemingly included a number of Portwood’s threats against Glennon but ultimately decided against sharing a public statement in regard to the leak.

“They want to show her redemption story. Also, it’s not just the producers who make the call whether or not to fire someone. It has to come from the network,” The Ashley‘s production source explained.

The new season of Teen Mom OG is expected to air on MTV sometime next year.