WWE Rumors: Major Update On Future Plans For Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE television in recent months has brought an air of excitement to Monday Night Raw. Between his “Firefly Fun House” segments and his “The Fiend” persona showing up at random to attack superstars, he’s become one of the most captivating characters on the entire roster.

Due to his ability to entertain the WWE Universe more than most of his colleagues do, Wyatt has been getting cheered on a regular basis. He’s supposed to be a bad guy, but fans can’t help but show their appreciation whenever he makes his demonic presence felt.

In recent weeks, there’s been speculation suggesting that WWE could be set to turn Wyatt babyface in the near future. Word from backstage, however, says that he’ll remain a heel for the time being.

Citing Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, NoDQ.com reports that while WWE isn’t considering making any immediate changes to Wyatt’s presentation, company officials aren’t ignoring the cheerful reactions to his antics, either.

“If all goes according to plan, Wyatt will continue as one of the biggest (if not the biggest) heels in the company and at some point (it could be years from now) he’ll turn into one of (if not the biggest) babyfaces in the company. People in WWE are aware of the babyface reactions he is getting right now but I’m told there are no plans for him to turn right now.”

The most interesting aspect of Wyatt’s current character is that it contains both heel and babyface elements. While “The Fiend” is a sinister monster, regular Bray is portrayed as a charismatic, child-friendly goofball. He has a split personality, but his monstrous alter ego makes the most appearances.

Loading...

In a bid to generate heat for the character, “The Fiend” has attacked several WWE legends in recent weeks, including Mick Foley, Jerry “The King” Lawler and Kane. As The Inquisitr previously reported, even Glenn Jacobs — the real person behind Kane — finds Wyatt’s character to be scary.

Wyatt is set to compete against Seth Rollins at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view for the Universal Championship. The match will also take place in the steel structure that the event is named after, so fans can expect a match that’s very much in Wyatt’s wheelhouse.

Putting the championship on Wyatt will propel him to the next level. In the past, Wyatt was captivating, but he always lost when it counted and had to be taken off television and repackaged in order to regain his momentum. Here’s hoping that WWE doesn’t make the same mistakes this time around.