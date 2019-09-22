‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Hailey Clauson Flaunts Long, Slender Legs In Pink Lingerie And Sheer Stockings

Sports Illustrated bombshell Hailey Clauson showed her Instagram following how she relaxes on a Sunday and it appears she does so while wearing stunning pink lingerie and sheer stockings. Hailey is wearing those undies in her most recent Instagram upload as the lithe model lounges in a chair, a pose in which she flaunts her long slender legs.

Fans showed their appreciation for the post in the comments section as they showered the blonde stunner with compliments.

“Pretty in Pink, Panther,” one fan quipped.

“Incredible and perfect pic,” another fan gushed.

One fan seemed concerned about her repose while modeling for the photo.

“I hope you’re comfortable!” that person wrote.

Among the effusive expressions of praise, one fan offered her some drink suggestions.

“You look like you need a Bloody Mary. Try one with wine,” the follower said.

Hailey is probably used to getting this kind of attention from her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr previously noted that she received the same kind of comments when she uploaded a topless snap of herself in which a hint of the strings on her bikini bottoms can be seen.

When she uploaded the post, the caption she added seems to say that she had been lamenting the end of the warm summer weather.

“Summer went by way too fast,” she wrote.

Hailey is also known for posting photos in which she flaunts her signature assets — those enviably long legs.

In one photo, she’s wearing tiny cut-off denim shorts as she struts through the streets of New York City during Fashion Week. The photo inspired a huge show of admiration from her fans, some of whom were fellow models.

“Legssss,” wrote brunette Brazilian stunner Sofia Resing.

“Yasss legs,” wrote renowned high fashion and former Victoria’s Secret model Jourdan Dunn.

Hailey’s non-famous fans chimed in as well. In fact, one really laid it on thick.

“You are so beautiful and wonderful,” that person wrote. “You are wonderful like a flower. Oh my God…What a beauty. Perfect and gorgeous.”

Hailey has been modeling since she was a teen, with her early career marked by controversy.

As People Magazine notes, in 2011 when she was just 15 years old, she walked the runway for DKNY Oscar De La Renta and Diane von Furstenberg. The problem was that the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) had recently banned the hiring of models who were younger than 16. To make matters worse, Diane von Furstenberg was the president of the organization in 2011.

During that same year, Hailey found herself at the center of a legal battle between her parents and Urban Outfitters. They sued the fashion brand for using a seductive photo of their daughter on a T-shirt without their permission. The lawsuit was settled in 2013.