‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Hailey Clauson Flaunts Long, Slender Legs In Pink Lingerie And Sheer Stockings

Sports Illustrated bombshell Hailey Clauson showed her Instagram following how she relaxes on a Sunday and it appears that she does so wearing some stunning pink lingerie and sheer stockings. Hailey is wearing those undies in her most recent Instagram pose as her lithe modelesque figure lounges in a chair, a pose those flaunt her long slender legs in the photo.

Fans showed their appreciation for the post in the comments section as they showered the blonde stunner with lots of compliments.

“Pretty in Pink, Panther,” one fan quipped.

“Incredible and perfect pic,” another fan gushed.

One fan seemed concerned about her comfort level in the photo.

“I hope you’re comfortable!” they wrote.

Among the effusive expressions of praise, one fan offered her some drink suggestions.

“You look like you need a Bloody Mary. Try one with wine,” they said.

But Hailey is probably used to getting this kind of attention from her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she received the same kind of comments when she uploaded a topless snap of herself in which you can just see a hint of the strings on her bikini bottoms.

Based on the caption, it looks like she was lamenting the end of the warm summer weather when she uploaded the post.

“Summer went by way too fast,” she wrote.

She’s also known for posting photos in which she’s flaunting her signatures asset, those enviably long legs.

In one of those photos, she’s wearing some tiny cut-off denim shorts as she struts through the streets of New York City during Fashion Week. The photo inspired a huge show of admiration from her fans and some of those fans were fellow models.

“Legssss,” wrote brunette Brazilian stunner Sofia Resing.

“Yasss legs,” wrote renowned high fashion and former Victoria’s Secret model Jourdan Dunn.

But Hailey’s non-famous fans chimed in as well, and one of them really laid it on thick.

“You are so beautiful and wonderful,” they wrote. “You are wonderful like a flower. Oh my God…What a beauty. “Perfect and gorgeous”

Hailey Clauson has been modeling ever since she was a teen and her early career was marked by controversy.

As People Magazine notes, in 2011 when she was just 15 years old, she walked the runway for DKNY Oscar De La Renta and Diane von Furstenberg. The problem was that the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) had recently banned the hiring of models who were younger than 16. To make matters worse, Diane von Furstenberg was the president of the organization in 2011.

During that same year, Hailey found herself at the center of a legal battle between her parents and Urban Outfitters. They sued the fashion brand for using a seductive photo of their daughter on a T-shirt without their permission. The lawsuit was settled in 2013.