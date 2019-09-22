Isla Fisher Looks Smoking Hot In Black Mini Dress, Flaunts Legs In High Heels

Redheaded stunner Isla Fisher isn’t quite as active on Instagram as many other celebrities. Though she has an impressive 1.4 million followers on the platform, she has less than 500 total posts. Many celebrities post nearly every single day, but Isla seems to prefer posting just when she has something fun to share with her followers.

In her latest Instagram update, Isla called herself “Gingerella” in the caption as she shared a funny fashion moment. Isla looked absolutely stunning in a one-shoulder black mini dress with a voluminous sleeve and plenty of her flawless skin on display. The short length of the dress meant that her toned legs were the main focus of the look, and she added a few extra inches to her petite height with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

It appeared that Isla was having some type of footwear issue, though, as she was shown holding on to the car door with one hand, posing with her other hand on her hip, and holding a foot out to a man who was fixing her shoe.

Isla’s makeup was flawless and she had a huge smile on her face as she experienced the silly fashion moment. The actress, who is married to actor Sacha Baron Cohen, seems to know when to laugh at herself and not take things too seriously.

Isla’s followers loved the silly post, and it racked up over 113,000 likes within just 13 hours, including a like from actress Kate Beckinsale.

“Looking epic,” one follower commented.

“Love the LBD!” another fan said.

“you and @karengillanofficial are the best gingers in the game, y’all rock!” another follower added.

“This is easily my favorite picture of you,” another fan said.

“Omg. ‘Gingerella’ is the name of your next book!!” actress Elizabeth Berkley said in the comments section.

In addition to her acting gigs, Isla has a penchant for writing, and enjoys publishing children’s books. One of her works, Marge in Charge, is linked in her Instagram bio in case her fans want to pick up a copy for their own children.

Isla isn’t afraid to get a bit cheeky on Instagram, as one of her posts from earlier this summer demonstrated. She shared a picture of herself in period garb with Leslie Mann and Dan Steven, who she was appearing with in the project Blithe Spirit. She added a caption that had a pun on Leslie’s last name, and described the group shot as a “‘Mann’age a trois.”