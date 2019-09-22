Miley Cyrus Blows Fans Away In Tight Leather Pants While Covering Pink Floyd In Instagram Video

Cyrus performed her own songs in addition to covers of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin in Vegas on Saturday night.

Miley Cyrus seemed to be feeling herself in her performance at night two of the iHeartFestival in Las Vegas on Saturday night, so much so that on Sunday morning, she shared a video on Instagram of herself performing a cover of a popular Pink Floyd song from her set.

For her performance, 26-year-old Cyrus rocked her usual curly hair with bangs, though the singer-songwriter could be getting ready to ditch them, as they’re getting a little lengthier. The dirty-blonde artist wore what appeared to be skintight leather pants as well as a tiny matching black leather top with some blinged-out gloves around her arms in a matching shade of leather.

During her Saturday night performance in Las Vegas, Cyrus covered Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb,” which was released by the group in 1979. Per a report from Billboard, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer also performed a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog,” also released in the ’70s.

But it wasn’t just an evening of covers. Miley also performed several of her own hits during her set at the music festival, which also saw performances from artists including Camilla Cabello, Billie Eilish, and Chance The Rapper. The singer opened her set with a performance of her Mark Ronson collaboration “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which was released late last year as the lead single for Ronson’s 2019 album Late Night Feelings, released earlier this summer.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, last week Ronson took to Instagram to honor the birthday of his late collaborator Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011 at age 27 from excessive alcohol consumption.

Miley also had fans in a frenzy when she performed “Don’t Call Me Angel,” the lead single from the soundtrack to the upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake. When the song’s notable bells started playing at the beginning, the audience might have hoped that Cyrus’ collaborators on the track — pop superstar Ariana Grande and alternative hit-maker Lana Del Rey — would have joined her for a surprise performance, but Cyrus performed the song solo. The former Disney actress put her music chops on full display, belting Grande’s catchy chorus on her own.

Cyrus’ Instagram followers loved the video, which appeared to be a recording of a CW broadcast of her Saturday night set at the iHeartFestival.

“I love to see you at the stage with your songs or covers and everything what you love to do,” one Instagram comment said. “Makes me feel inspired!”

Another one of Cyrus’ Instagram followers crowned Miley the “queen of the festival” in another comment on the post.

Cyrus said in the caption for the post that it was the first time she has ever covered “Comfortably Numb.”

“Getting to perform these songs that are the reason I started making music in the first place feels so RIGHT, FULL CIRCLE as my dad would say,” Miley wrote in the caption for the video.

Cyrus said she played some of the covers for herself, but some of them were for the audience, particularly younger generations who had never been exposed to the songs that Cyrus dubbed “classics.”

Miley, who recently made headlines over her separation from her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, told followers that she hoped they would check out the original songs following hearing her covers. She added that she does her “best” in singing them.