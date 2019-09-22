‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Flaunts Her Derriere While Getting Wet At The Beach

DJ Nata Lee might be used to a pounding bass, but she’s definitely causing some pounding hearts with her two lastest Instagram posts. The Russian bombshell, whom several sources have claimed is the sexiest DJ in the world, uploaded very different pictures, and Instagram went wild over both.

In the first, she showcases her perky posterior in a teeny blue bikini while lying down at the beach. In the second, she flaunts her ample cleavage in a bra and leather jacket.

Though Nata Lee calls Phuket, Indonesdia, home, she often travels all over the world to places like Paris, Dubai, and Istanbul. In fact, she was just in the French capital last week.

In addition to being a globe-trotting DJ, the blonde beauty also is a social media sensation, with over 1.6 million followers on the platform. The number is sure to keep growing thanks to her killer body and sultry pictures.

Her two recent uploads are perfect examples. In her most recent picture, Nata Lee showcased her incredible derriere in an aqua blue bikini. The blonde beauty is posed lying down on her stomach at the beach, while the soft waves of the ocean splash around her.

Due to the cheeky cut of the bikini bottom, little of her perky posterior is left to the imagination, and her toned and tanned curves are on full display. Feeling the ocean spirit, Nata Lee joked in her caption that she was born a “mermaid.”

Within just half an hour, the picture already amassed over 20,000 likes and around 140 comments.

“Never seen a mermaid that looks that freaking good,” one fan returned.

“You were born a goddess,” corrected another fan, with three red heart emoji.

“Perfect,” proclaimed a third, adding a peach, fire, and heart-eyes face.

In the second picture, Nata Lee sizzles in a camo bra that showcases her insane cleavage to its best advantage. Adding to the sultry nature of the shot, she also wears a sexy black leather jacket, and pops its collar in the picture.

Her blonde hair is in a messy updo, and she wears heavy makeup, befitting the moto-chic vibes of the post. The final touch is a cross earring.

In her caption, Nata Lee joked about wanting a time machine so she could go back to the 70s.

The upload quickly earned nearly 88,000 likes and around 640 comments.

“Time machine send this hot girl to my room please,” teased a fan.

“Good god could you be any more beautiful,” added a second, with several fire and heart emoji.

“Just unbelievable,” echoed a third.

This is not the first time that the Russian stunner has worn the leather jacket; she previously posted a picture where she donned it along with a very revealing thong, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.