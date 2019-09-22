Find Out Why 50 Cent Deleted His Instagram Photos Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent

50 Cent poked fun at Lala Kent and her fiancé for several days straight.

50 Cent recently deleted several photos that he shared to his Instagram of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, with no explanation. Fans have been speculating as to why the mass deletion occurred.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on September 20, the rapper didn’t remove the photos of Kent because he felt badly for poking fun at her and her movie producer fiancé. Instead, he took them down because he didn’t want to help the reality star get more attention, which is what he said she was looking for when she mentioned their past feud earlier this month on Watch What Happens Live.

As fans may have seen, Kent told host Andy Cohen she “dinged” 50 Cent’s ego earlier this year and claimed to have “receipts” proving her claim. A short time later, 50 Cent fired back by sharing a number of embarrassing posts about Kent and Emmett. In one, Kent was seen admitting to being drunk for four days straight with Emmett and his two young daughters and in another, Kent admitted to sleeping with Emmett on the first night.

He also shared a video clip in which he was heard speaking to his attorney about a previous agreement he had made with Emmett and Kent which required him to stay silent about the couple unless they were to bring up their dispute first, which Kent did by chatting about him on Watch What Happens Live.

“[He] thought that Randall and Lala agreed to a truce so he doesn’t understand why she would talk about him again. Gloves are off and there’s no way for them to come back from this now,” a source told the outlet.

While Kent shared a post days ago in which she mentioned cyberbullying, the Hollywood Life source said that 50 Cent is completely unconcerned with her allegations against him.

“Lala’s posts about bullying mean absolutely nothing to 50 and that’s not why he took his posts down. One thing has nothing to do with the other. He couldn’t honestly care less what she thinks,” another source said. “50 deleting his posts on Instagram just means that he’s over the feud — for now.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, addressed her feud with 50 Cent during an interview with Hollywood Life days ago, telling the outlet that 50 Cent looked “stupid” for attacking Kent and slammed his drug use allegations against her as “lies.”

Kent and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.