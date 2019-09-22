Rita Ora Looks Smoking Hot, Flaunts Toned Abs In Red Crop Top And Form-Fitting Red Skirt

Rita Ora stunned her 15.4 million Instagram followers with a triple Instagram update featuring a gorgeous look she wore to a special occasion.

As she explained in the caption of the post, Ora was given the opportunity to perform at the amFAR Gala Milano. The charity that puts on the gala supports AIDS research, and the gala drew plenty of celebrities to attend and support the cause. Ora rocked a stunning ensemble by designer brand Escada for the occasion, and looked absolutely amazing.

In the first snap, Ora showcased the top portion of her outfit. She rocked a form-fitting red crop top with a high neck and long sleeves. The top was crafted from a vibrant red fabric that had beads throughout to add a bit of sparkle. She had her blonde locks pulled up into a bun and styled her hair with a wrap that was made from the exact same fabric as the rest of her outfit. One blonde curl snuck through the wrap and was plastered to her forehead. She embraced the shade in her lip color as well, and rocked a bold red lip and a neutral eye makeup look that was all about the lashes. Her toned abs were on full display in the top.

In the second snap, Ora gave her viewers a peek from the side. A tattoo on her rib cage was visible from the side angle, and it appeared that there was a cutout on the back of the top as well. A sliver of Ora’s skin was visible on her back, and the side view also showcased a delicate pair of earrings she added to the look.

In the final snap in the series, Ora treated her fans to a full view of the outfit. The crop top was paired with a form-fitting red skirt made from the same fabric. Though the skirt wasn’t skintight, it clung to her curves and showcased her incredible body in a subtle way.

Ora made sure to credit all the individuals responsible for pulling together her look, from the hair and makeup artists to the stylist. Ora’s fans absolutely loved the whole vibe, and the post received over 120,000 likes within just one hour.

“Lady in red never looked so good,” one follower commented.

Loading...

“Gotta admit this was my fave outfit from last night,” another fan said.

One follower commented that Ora was “looking like a snack.”

While Ora chose to flaunt her abs in this particular look, in another snap she shared en route to Milan, she showed off her legs in a short striped dress. Ora kept things chic and simple for her plane ride, rocking a striped dress with a cozy fit, a pair of retro sunglasses, and a wild hat with a black top and see-through brim.