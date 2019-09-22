Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq Opens Up About Her Battles With Anxiety

Malika Haqq recently revealed that she is currently taking the important steps to work on her mental health.

The best friend of Khloe Kardashian sat down with Page Six to discuss her battles with anxiety. The actress said that her anxiety has stemmed from being in the public eye paired with a hectic schedule. Haqq shared that being around different personalities throughout the day has been difficult for her, though she is grateful to be working in Hollywood for as long as she has been.

“I’m constantly dealing with like — and this is not a complaint it’s a blessing — to be dealing with deals and contracts and a thousand personalities when you’re around productions all the time,” she said. “Those things can become highly overwhelming and because I’m always in a very busy setting that continues to change I’m often very anxiety stricken.”

To cope with her anxiety, Haqq said that she doesn’t let her mental health issues “waste her time,” nor does she use it as an “excuse.” The ATL star also says she uses various remedies to cope with her anxiety. She shared that she uses CBD oil drops and salves, which she uses for muscle aches. The actress also credits therapy and meditation for helping her through her bouts of mental health. Haqq shared that she has been going to therapy since she was young, and said that, to have overall wellness, she feels it is important to take care of your “mind, body and soul.”

In addition to using natural remedies and therapy to help her deal with her anxiety, Haqq is also most likely to be leaning on Kardashian for support in her personal life. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kardashian and Haqq, who have been friends for decades, have reportedly grown even closer this year. The two besties were reportedly each other’s saving grace while they were going through very public breakups. Haqq reportedly ended her relationship with rapper O.T. Genasis back in June, while Kardashian broke up with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson after he was allegedly seen canoodling with Jordyn Woods.

Loading...

While Haqq doesn’t share that her breakup has increased or decreased her anxiety, the actress shared that she does deal with the negative comments she receives on social media. She shared that she is aware that the comments come along with her fame, and she tries not to let it affect her when it’s time to end her day.

“If I’m not putting negative into it, I’m really not taking the negative with me. You hear it, you see it, but that’s life,” Haqq said.