‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Bobbie Realizes She’s In Big Trouble As Shiloh Makes Bold Moves

Things will get pretty wild this week on General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that Monday’s episode will pick up with more on Shiloh’s escape and this will have everybody in Port Charles feeling frantic.

As viewers saw on Friday, Shiloh was taken away from the courthouse and Peter had a plan in place with a fake guard in hopes of eliminating this threat. However, Shiloh managed to turn everything upside down and he was seen approaching Bobbie’s car while posing as an officer.

A new sneak peek from ABC shows some of what comes next. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Chase, Jason, and Sam will talk through the situation at the courthouse. Chase will note that police are on the lookout for Shiloh and the trio assumes he’ll try to make his way to the Canadian border.

In the meantime, Shiloh will get Bobbie to exit her car. Initially, she won’t realize who he is due to the sunglasses and the officer’s uniform he’s wearing. However, General Hospital spoilers share that he’ll pull off the glasses and she’ll be stunned when she realizes who it is. Bobbie may not know what’s going on, but she certainly knows this is not good.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Shiloh takes Bobbie’s car and leaves her stranded. General Hospital spoilers hint that there may be good reason to worry about Bobbie as she waits for help and that it may take a fair bit of time this week for her to get home and have a chance to recover.

Shiloh is ready to take the stand in his own defense. What can he possibly say that will sway the jury?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @cobyryan74 pic.twitter.com/qqKszXpXAL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 20, 2019

Once Shiloh takes off, he’ll be anxious to get his hands on some money. The Inquisitr has detailed that Shiloh will call Peter and pressure him for financial help. Peter will be rattled to learn that his plan to do away with Shiloh was not only unsuccessful, but it seemingly paved the way for the Dawn of Day leader to escape.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps note that Jason and Sam will both be scrambling to figure out where Peter is and they’ll head in different directions. Sam will end up trapped, perhaps at the Haunted Star, and Chase will head to the docks and eventually bring a stretcher to GH.

The Inquisitr has revealed that Shiloh’s days in Port Charles are definitely numbered, as actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin has wrapped up filming in the role. At this point, though, it’s not known just what Shiloh’s fate will be and how his departure will impact others throughout Port Charles.

Will Maxie figure out the truth about Peter? Will Shiloh fully escape or will someone manage to kill him? Will Bobbie make it home without issue? Monday’s show will reveal what comes next and General Hospital spoilers tease that it’ll be a wild week of chaos as this all unravels.