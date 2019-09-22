Donald Trump Goes On The Attack, Blames Whistleblower For Setting Off ‘False Alarm’

On Sunday, Donald Trump once again went on the attack, blaming Joe Biden and the whistleblower for the current Ukrainian controversy. While speaking with reporters at the White House before heading to Texas and Ohio, the president asserted that his call with Ukraine was “perfect” and the real problem lies with the whistleblower, who set off a “false alarm” when they reported their concerns.

According to The Hill, Trump dismissed concerns that he may have attempted to pressure the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden in order to harm the former vice president’s campaign for office in 2020. He told reporters that his July 25 call was congratulatory in nature, for the most part, and only talked about Biden in terms of reducing corruption.

“It was largely the fact that we don’t want our people, like Vice President Biden and his son, [contributing] to the corruption already in the Ukraine,” Trump said. “I’m not looking to hurt Biden… but he said a very bad thing. He said a very foolish thing.”

Trump then turned his ire toward the whistleblower, who he says caused the controversy. It’s not the first attack against the person who alerted government authorities about potentially harmful behavior by the president.

Earlier this week, Trump called the whistleblower “a partisan person” despite saying that he didn’t know the identity of the individual who made the report, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I don’t know the identity of the whistleblower,” Trump said. “I just hear it’s a partisan person, meaning it comes out from another party, but I don’t have any idea. But, I can say that it was a totally appropriate conversation; it was actually a beautiful conversation.”

Donald Trump again denied making inappropriate comments to a foreign leader after a whistleblower complaint — which he claimed was a "political hack job" lodged by a “highly partisan” member of the intelligence community https://t.co/sK7R9cUeQC pic.twitter.com/fzscdTkHya — POLITICO (@politico) September 20, 2019

He has also claimed that the whistleblower’s report constitutes “presidential harassment” and that he would never make inappropriate comments to a foreign leader and would be happy to have his conversations made public, while at the same time, asserting that he deserves to have privacy during his calls.

Loading...

Trump further addressed the controversy on Sunday with a tweet in which he claimed that the real issue that needs to be investigated is that of Biden’s son Hunter’s business activity.

“The real story involves Hunter Biden going around the world and collecting large payments from foreign governments and foreign oligarchs.” Peter Schweizer Laura Ingraham Hunter made a fortune in Ukraine and in China. He knew nothing about Energy, or anything else. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

Reports surfaced this week that an individual within the White House reported a conversation between Trump and Zelensky in which the former pressured the latter to investigate Biden, allegedly offering to release $250 million in withheld aide. But that information was reportedly suppressed after Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, was said to have refused to share the details of the report to Congress.