Antonio Brown Says He’s Done Playing In The NFL, Wants His Guaranteed Money From Raiders And Patriots

Antonio Brown’s time in the NFL is done, but his fight over the guaranteed money he lost in the last two weeks is apparently just beginning.

The All Pro wide receiver went on an extended tirade on Twitter early on Sunday morning, attacking New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and declaring that he will no longer play in the NFL. Brown attacked NFL owners who “can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime,” and added that he would “see if the NFLPA hold them accountable.” Brown went on to say that he had $40 million in guaranteed money voided, which came after his release from the Oakland Raiders before the start of the season, and by the Patriots on Friday.

Brown had $30 million in guaranteed money from the Raiders that was lost after a series of off-the-field incidents culminated with Brown taking to Instagram to ask for his release from the team. Brown got into a heated altercation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock during that time. The football player produced a video that included audio from what seemed to be a secretly recorded phone call with head coach Jon Gruden.

After Brown’s release, he was signed by the New England Patriots for a reported $15 million deal that included $9 million in guaranteed money, but Brown was cut by the team on Friday, before the first payment was due on Monday.

With his release from two teams in the span of less than two weeks, Brown is now looking at the prospect of going from $30 million in guaranteed money to a little more than $150,000 that he has received from the Patriots.

The Patriots released Brown after he faced a pair of sexual misconduct allegations and reports that he sent an intimidating group text message to one of the accusers, asking associates to investigate the woman and including a picture of her children. The text message reportedly enraged Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, and reports said it was written and sent while Brown was inside the Patriots’ facility.

AB says he will not play in the NFL again ???? pic.twitter.com/WEa4KNoqaz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 22, 2019

There were some who agreed with Brown’s message about the power NFL owners have to release players and void contracts, which has been raised by others in the past, though many said that Brown was not the one to be delivering this message.

Loading...

Antonio Brown’s tweets are on point but there couldn’t be a worse messenger. — Cian (@Cianaf) September 22, 2019

It’s not clear yet what chance Antonio Brown could have of recovering the guaranteed money he lost from the Raiders and Patriots, which could come down to whether he violated any personal conduct clauses in his contracts with the teams.