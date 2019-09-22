AEW News: Son Of Controversial Former WWE Wrestler Wants To Join Company

David Benoit, the son of former WWE wrestler Chris Benoit, wants to follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming a professional wrestler — and he has his sights set on a specific company for when he’s ready to eventually step into the squared circle.

As quoted by Pro Wrestling Sheet, the 26-year-old told Fred Rosser — who WWE fans will remember as Darren Young — of the Pro and Bro Wrestling podcast that he’s currently training to become a wrestler, while also revealing his dream promotion to compete for.

“I want to go to AEW 100 percent. I love AEW. I love what they do for the boys. Take care of them.”

When asked about his wrestling training, Benoit revealed that he’s “messing around in the ring right now with a couple of guys from AEW.” While he didn’t get into specifics about who he’s been working with, he does have a close relationship with current AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who was close friends with Benoit’s father.

Benoit has also trained with Lance Storm, who’s another close friend of Jericho’s. Should he make strong progress as a wrestler, he at least has a relationship with performers with access to some of AEW’s most important personnel.

Benoit also told Rosser that he’s attended two AEW pay-per-views in recent months and is a big fan of the product. So much so that he was even pictured wearing AEW clothing while visiting his friends backstage at a WWE show earlier this year.

According to Benoit, however, he’s no longer allowed to go backstage at WWE shows. His last appearance was back in March, and while he didn’t explain why he’s been banned, it likely has something to do with him being pictured with WWE employees while wearing AEW merchandise.

If that sounds like a petty reason for banning someone, bear in mind that this is WWE we’re talking about. As The Inquisitr reported back in 2017, the company fired Jimmy Jacobs for taking a selfie with the Young Bucks after they showed up outside of a Monday Night Raw event.

The Benoit name has been a sore spot within WWE since 2007, after Chris murdered his wife and child before taking his life afterwards.

The company has tried to erase him from their history books since then, and while his atrocities have nothing to do with his son, the familial association might be too strong for WWE to ever consider hiring David.