Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In An Impossibly Snug Catsuit During Milan Fashion Week

Candice Swanepoel is in Milan taking part in fashion week.

There is no doubt that Candice Swanepoel knows how to work the runway, but she’s also been turning heads off the runway during Milan Fashion week. The supermodel attended the amfAR Gala that was held at Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan on Saturday, and fans couldn’t help but notice her in a skin-tight catsuit.

The gorgeous mom-of-two left little to the imagination when it came to her slender curves. The Daily Mail provided plenty of photos of the black catsuit she donned for the charity event. It hugged her petite figure as she posed for the camera. The slinky number was accented with a gold chain belt around her slim waist. Candice also teamed the outfit with a pair of black knee-high boots and a matching black handbag.

Part of Candice’s blond hair was swept up into a sleek ponytail that was pulled up high on the top of her head, while the back of her locks were left down around her shoulders.

The Victoria’s Secret angel went with a dark smoky eye color that only accented her sexy look. She applied a pale pink color to her full lips and kept her jewelry to a minimum, only wearing a pair of dangling snake earrings. The earrings perfectly completed the wild and sexy look she was most likely going for. She nailed the aesthetic perfectly.

Candice debuted her catsuit on her Instagram stories as she played with selfie poses. This is not the first time the South African beauty has shown off her killer body on the social media site, however. A few days ago, she showed off her long slender legs in a leather mini-dress. Her followers gave her plenty of praise in the comments of the sultry black and white photo.

The model is certainly no stranger to sharing her assets with her fans. Her Instagram is full of sexy snaps in bikinis and on the runway. Although she tends to keep her personal life private, she will occasionally sneak in a sweet photo or two of her adorable boys, Anaca, who will be 3 in October, and Ariel, 1.

In fact, she just recently uploaded a photo to her Instagram story the same day her catsuit pose photo went live. She posted a picture of her oldest son outside on a playground with his wavy blond hair shining in the sun. His 30-year-old mom wrote, “My entire heart. Missing my babies.”

You can follow Candice on her Instagram. She keeps her followers wowed with photos of herself quite regularly.