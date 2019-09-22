‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Blackmails Ridge & Targets Top Job After Vinny Reveals Shauna Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that while Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may be down on his luck, it appears as if he may gain the upper hand soon. The designer may be up to his old tricks after his friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), provides him with some useful information.

Brooke Catches Thomas In The Act

After Thomas was released from the hospital, he had no place to go. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had banned him from her house and had also vowed that she would keep his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), from him. Although it is very unclear what kind of power she has in keeping a father and a son away from each other, Thomas has seemingly complied with his stepmother’s wishes.

However, during the week of September 23, Thomas will finally give in and go and see Douglas. He will sneak into Brooke’s house and spend some time with his son. However, their reunion will be short-lived as Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will find him there. Thomas will need to think of a plausible excuse, such as someone summoning him, that would explain his presence in Brooke’s house. Later that day, Brooke will also catch him there. The two will have an all-out war of words as they clash, per The Inquisitr.

Vinny Provides Thomas With Useful Information

There can be no doubt that Brooke will make it clear that Thomas is banished from the Logan estate, but he may find a new angle to manipulate his own father. According to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Vinny will learn some interesting information. In fact, this information could be key in helping Thomas in his current situation.

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, Ridge recently spent the night with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Although they did not sleep together, Ridge shared the same bed with her when she and Danny (Keith Carlos) dragged him to the room above the bar because he was too drunk to drive home. Shauna promised Ridge that she would not tell Brooke where he had been that night.

However, Ridge did not count on Danny seeing Shauna also leaving the upstairs room the following morning. It appears as if the bartender drew his own conclusions about what had happened the previous evening.

“Ridge had crossed the line,” he said to Carter Walton.

Thomas Blackmails Ridge On The Bold and the Beautiful

Loading...

It seems as if Vinny may learn that Ridge and Shauna spent the night together. If Vinny relays the news to Thomas, Thomas may have the ammunition he needs against his father to make things happen for him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas may approach his father and blackmail him about his night with Shauna. Not only could Thomas make life hard for Ridge, but he could threaten his marriage.

Of course, Thomas may have a list of demands. He may want his son back, but The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, promise that he also has lofty career aspirations. It appears as if Thomas wants the top job at Forrester Creations, and nothing’s going to stop him from achieving his dreams.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.