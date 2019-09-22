‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: The Round 2 Head Of Household Winner Is Revealed

The Big Brother 21 winner will be revealed in just a few days, and spoilers reveal which two houseguests seem likely to be battling for the win. The three-part final Head of Household competition is underway, and Round 2 was played on Saturday.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Nicole Anthony, Jackson Michie, and Holly Allen all faced off in Round 1 of the Head of Household competition Thursday night. Holly and Jackson had hoped to have Holly win that one. However, things didn’t work out that way. Jackson pushed for the win to ensure that Nicole wouldn’t get it.

That meant that Holly and Nicole would face off against one another in Round 2, with Jackson guaranteed a spot in Round 3. That battle between Holly and Nicole took place on Saturday, and Nicole desperately needed to win to have a chance of making the Final 2.

According to Twitter spoiler page @BB_Updates, Nicole’s luck has seemingly run out. Big Brother spoilers indicate that Holly won Part 2 and that means that Holly and Jackson will battle it out in Round 3. The winner there chooses which houseguest joins them in the Final 2, and at this point, both Jackson and Holly have said they are fully committed to taking one another.

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds detail that Jackson and Holly both acknowledged some nervousness that the other one might end up taking Nicole. They admitted that they never actually had a Final 2 deal, but given their showmance, it was essentially understood that they would always have one another’s backs.

Jackson and Holly told one another that they never considered turning on one another. Holly mentioned that she knows it might be smarter of her to take Nicole over him, but that there is no way she could.

Big Brother Network notes that Round 2 involved questions and after the fact, Jackson noted that he is sure he couldn’t have won that one. Nicole was crying by herself when the live feeds returned and she was frustrated over not winning.

In the wee hours of the morning, Jackson talked with Nicole to try to ensure he has her vote in the finale. Both Jackson and Holly are already contemplating which way the jury votes will go, and unless something extreme comes up in the next few days, Jackson and Holly will be the Final 2.

Is there anything Nicole Anthony can do to convince the Round 3 HOH winner to take her to the Final 2? Assuming it is Holly Allen and Jackson Michie sitting next to one another, which way will the jury vote? Stay tuned for additional Big Brother 21 spoilers as finale night approaches to see if anybody is wavering on their final plans.