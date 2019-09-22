Miley Cyrus Gets Pulses Racing As She Sings & Dances To ‘Pour Some Sugar On Me’ With Her Family

Miley Cyrus and nearly her entire family hit up the iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend, where the singer performed on stage belting out some of her biggest hits such as “Wrecking Ball,” and her latest single “Slide Away.”

The Inquisitr reports that Miley donned a sexy black bondage outfit for the performance, but she was seemingly just as racy off stage during the event.

Miley’s older sister, Brandi, documented some of the behind the scenes antics and revealed that many members of the family made the trip to Las Vegas to hang out with Miley and watch the other performances.

In addition to Brandi, Miley’s mother Tish and brother Trace were also in attendance. Following her sister’s set, Brandi took to her Instagram story to share some of the fun the family was having watching the other artists perform. In one snap the entire Cyrus crew was dancing around and singing to the ’80’s classic “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” by Def Leopard.

Brandi shows Miley wearing a skimpy black leather crop top and a large gold chain around her neck while her mother, Tish, snuck into the shot, mouthing the words to the song while wearing a leather jacket.

The oldest Cyrus sister then turned the camera around on herself and her brother. Brandi donned a low-cut dress, which flaunted her ample cleavage, and she had her blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls. Her brother, Trace, stood behind them wearing a t-shirt with a denim jacket over top as he also sang the rock song along with his family.

Absent from the group was Miley’s father, Billy Ray, her younger brother, Braison, and her little sister Noah.

Fans know that the Cyrus family is a close-knit group and often spends tons of time together, which they love to document on social media.

Miley’s famous family may have showed up to offer her some support off the stage as well. Her performance at the festival came amid reports that she and her girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, had split.

People reports that the two women ended their month-long romantic relationship, but will remain friends going forward.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

However, it appears that Miley isn’t taking the breakup too hard, as she looked happy to be surrounded by her family members as they shared a fun night out together listening to some incredible music by artists new and old.

Miley and Kaitlynn made headlines last month when they were photographed kissing as the news of the singer’s split with husband Liam Hemsworth was made public. After that, the two were nearly inseparable and the breakup comes as bit of a surprise to her followers.

Fans who want to see more of Miley’s busy life can follow her on her Instagram account.