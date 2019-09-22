Sarah Hyland Drops Jaws In Leggings So Tight, They Look Like They’re Painted On

Sarah Hyland is dropping jaws. The Modern Family actress might be best known for her television credits, but Sarah will make a headline in a fitness-related context, too. The 28-year-old appears to have done just that, per a report from Daily Mail today, with the British newspaper documenting a workout outing from Sarah.

As Daily Mail reports, Sarah was spotted hitting up a Pilates class in L.A. The newspaper mentioned the star’s glittering red carpet event on Saturday night, but it looks like Sarah doesn’t need a ritzy dress to front media outlets. In fact, all this beauty seems to require is an athleisurewear outfit that showcases her super-fit frame. Sarah appeared to have opted for an ensemble that definitely delivered – with a pair of leggings this tight, fans were bound to notice the actress’ ultra-gym-honed body.

Sarah was photographed in broad daylight, near some vehicles. The star was wearing a fun and sporty wardrobe in a mostly black palette, although a pink hair scrunchie broke up the otherwise dark look. Sarah’s skintight leggings had been paired with a cute and baggy crop top with a sweatshirt-like finish – the upper may have been baggy, but it was flashing some major abs. The star appeared with flat sandals and painted toenails, plus a leather shoulder bag in dark purple. Of course, Sarah was carrying a giant water bottle to keep herself hydrated.

Sarah has been making major headlines this summer. The star’s engagement to boyfriend Wells Adams proved quite the talking point on social media, with fans seeing a blissful beach proposal and the happy snaps showing the aftermath. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the relationship is still somewhat unconventional, with Wells having stated that his parents hadn’t met Sarah’s parents.

Fans may have gushed over the engagement, but they likely haven’t stopped paying attention to Sarah’s gym body. Speaking to Shape, Sarah revealed her love of the active lifestyle, with words suggesting a genuine joy at keeping fit.

“It’s really fun for me. I get an endorphin rush and feel good about myself. Plus, my trainer is like my fit therapist! We talk about life, and before I know it, my sets are done,” she said.

“I like to build muscle by strength training with my trainer. I do an hour-long full-body workout five to six days a week whenever I can. We focus on different body parts, and in between each one, I do one or two minutes of cardio. It’s pretty intense,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Sarah should follow her Instagram.