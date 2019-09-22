Fitness Model Valeria Orsini Looks Glowing In Revealing Green Dress — Quite Literally

To say that Valeria Orsini looks glowing in her latest Instagram snap would not be an understatement in the least.

The fitness model took to the social media site this weekend to share a picture of herself wearing a revealing dress, one that appeared to glow under black lights. The dress showed off her fantastically sculpted legs and stomach, which were accentuated by the glow.

The model made note of the illumination.

“Too Lit To Quit,” she wrote in the picture’s caption.

The snap was a huge hit with her 4.2 million followers, drawing thousands of likes and all manner of supportive comments from her fans. Many talked about how the dress was flattering to her physique.

“So gorgeous in green,” one person wrote.

“You’re glowing,” another noted.

Valeria has been able to build up a massive following online thanks to the racy pictures she frequently shares on the social media site, along with glimpses of all the work that goes into it. She frequently shares pictures and videos of her workouts, alternating those with pictures of herself rocking revealing bikinis and lingerie to show off the fruits of her labors. Orsini is among the most-followed fitness models on the site, with a fan base that rivals models with the backing of industry giants like Victoria’s Secret or Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

Valeria has been getting attention from celebrity news sites and men’s magazines for years. Back in 2016, Maxim instructed its readers to stop what they were doing and follow Valeria on Instagram, an instruction that many appeared to heed. She has since been steadily growing her Instagram following. Maxim also noted she was already getting plenty of work around the industry.

“This Atlanta-born beauty is of Colombian, Italian, and Puerto Rican descent, and it shows in every one of her incredible curves,” the report noted. “With her perfectly fit and muscular figure, it’s no wonder this blonde bombshell has modeled for H&M, walked runways for Tara Love and Lace to Lust, and been featured on the covers of magazines like Lifestyle and Mixed Magazine.”

Loading...

Valeria has opened up about the work it takes to stay looking so lit. The Maxim report noted that she stays fit by doing the high-intensive workout Muay Thai four to five times a week, burning thousands of calories to help maintain her chiseled physique.

Those who want to see more from Valeria can check out her Instagram page.