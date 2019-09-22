Zoe Kravitz Reacts To Beyonce Dressing As Her Mother, Lisa Bonet, For Halloween: ‘Is Beyonce Also My Mom Or?’

Zoe Kravitz delivered the most hilarious reaction to Beyonce dressing as Lisa Bonet in her latest photos.

The Big Little Lies star gushed over Beyonce’s photos that she shared on her website on Friday, September 20. In the photo, Beyonce is dressed up as Kravitz’s mother, actress Lisa Bonet, per Us Weekly. Beyonce is almost a carbon copy of Bonet, wearing micro braids, a top hat, bohemian clothing, and sunglasses. She is also carrying a purple orchid, similar to the flower Bonet was holding in a photo of her and her then-husband Lenny Kravitz in the 1990s. Beyonce is also seen with her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, 2, in a colorful onesie that looks almost identical to the one Zoe was seen wearing in 1989.

“I can’t ….is @beyonce also my mom now or?” Zoe wrote under a side-by-side photo of Beyonce and Bonet.

Zoe also posted another photo of a side-by-side comparison of her mom and the megastar. In the first slide, the two are wearing a similar bohemian outfit. Bonet is seen smiling in the photo while Beyonce has on a shy smirk. In the second slide, Beyonce is wearing another one of the A Different World star’s iconic looks. The “Dangerously In Love” singer is rocking a black halter top, a black leather jacket, black sunglasses, a black hat, and black pants. The singer even emulated Bonet’s pose in the eerily similar post.

At the time of writing, the post had received more than 500,000 likes from Zoe’s 4.9 million followers. It had also received more than 4,000 comments from her fans.

“When your mom is the og trendsetter,” one follower commented.

“My beautiful sistas! One Queen paying homage to another Queen,” another follower chimed in.

Many fans of Zoe’s know that the actress was born to Lenny and Bonet in 1988. Her parents divorced in 1993 and Bonet went on to marry Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa. The exes are reportedly close, though, and have attended events together on several occasions.

Loading...

The Inquisitr previously reported that both of Zoe’s parents were in attendance when she married Karl Glusman in Paris back in June. The couple were married at Lenny’s mansion in an event that was filled with many famous stars, including Zoe’s Big Little Lies cast members Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley.

The couple reportedly had a private engagement in November 2018. Zoe shared that the proposal itself was anything but extravagant.

“I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him,” she explained. “I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”