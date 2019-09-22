Carrie Underwood Drops Jaws In Skintight Leggings After Surprising Fans During A Sweaty Workout Session

Carrie Underwood gave one group of fans the surprise of their lives this week after she busted in on a workout class hosted by her on-the-road trainer, Eve Overland. The country music superstar thrilled those taking the class in more ways than one when she showed up out of the blue during the sweat session.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Carrie shocked those in attendance of the Denver, Colorado class, who were there wearing the singer’s CALIA by Carrie workout gear in support of the brand.

Underwood interrupted the class wearing a pair of skintight white leggings featuring black specks and a flowing black shirt — an outfit that The Inquisitr reports Carrie’s worn before. The singer also added black sneakers to finish off the sporty ensemble.

Carrie wore her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded down her shoulders.

Underwood also sported a full face of makeup as she posed for a photo with members of the workout class. Carrie wore darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face to complete her glam look.

In addition to meeting and greeting those in attendance at the class, the “Cry Pretty” singer also shocked them all with tickets to her concert.

As many fans know, Carrie had a baby boy less than a year ago, and she hit the gym hard following the birth. She’s now looking better than ever and even reveals that her workouts don’t stop just because she’s on the road.

The singer previously told E! News that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, will get their sweat sessions in on the road as they’ve built a “mobile gym,” where they can exercise no matter where Underwood is.

In addition, the singer says that she actually likes the process of being on the road because it changes up her crazy lifestyle.

“I get super excited when we go on tour because I feel like that’s my most consistent workouts. My life is so crazy — but when I’m at home, it’s crazy with groceries and cleaning the house and I have to take this dog to the vet and go pick up my kid from here and do this. The road is kind of different in that I don’t have a house to clean, I don’t have as much laundry to do,” Carrie Underwood previously stated.