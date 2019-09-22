Amber Portwood Was Reportedly Not Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Begins Filming New Season

Amber Portwood is reportedly filming with her co-stars.

Amber Portwood has reportedly begun filming the new season of Teen Mom OG, despite ongoing reports claiming MTV had either fired or was planning to fire her from the show.

On September 20, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared a report confirming that the network doesn’t seem to have any plans to get rid of the mother of two, despite the multiple audio clips that have been released in recent weeks. In addition, the outlet revealed that MTV’s camera crew was spotted near Portwood’s home earlier this week.

“Amber has 100 percent filmed for the new season,” a production source stated. “She is not being fired by MTV.”

That said, when it comes to the outcome of her upcoming trial, which will address the domestic battery charges currently pending against her, MTV could change their minds. As the insider explained, producers are planning to cover the legal drama Portwood is headed towards and will make a decision regarding her future once they learn the outcome of her trial.

According to The Ashley, the executive producers of Teen Mom OG spoke to one another on a conference call after the release of the first audio recording and made the decision to stay silent on the drama surrounding Portwood and her former boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, who she allegedly made threats against in the clips.

While the allegations against Portwood aren’t good, MTV is said to be hoping to film a redemption story for her. Plus, when it comes to the decision to potentially get rid of her, it would be a joint decision between the network and the show’s producers and at this time, not everyone is in agreement when it comes to her future on Teen Mom OG.

“Some of us are uncomfortable working with her after what we heard [on the audio clips],” the source said.

As for what Portwood filmed earlier this week, the report revealed that her drama with Glennon was addressed and thus far, the topic was based around “how Andrew is very different from how he was portrayed on the show.”

Meanwhile, Glennon, who The Inquisitr revealed earlier this month accused Portwood of drug use, has reportedly been hesitant to film with the crew at all and recently turned down an alleged ambush phone call from producers.

Portwood and Glennon began dating one year ago and reportedly came to blows in July after a Fourth of July spat.

The new season of Teen Mom OG will air on MTV sometime next year.