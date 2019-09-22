NFL Rumors: Washington Redskins Could Sign Antonio Brown, Have Him On The Field Monday Night

Despite his abrupt exit from the New England Patriots, there’s still a chance that Antonio Brown could see the field again in Week 3.

The All Pro wide receiver was dropped by the Patriots amid two allegations of sexual misconduct, plus reports that he sent an intimidating text to one of the women while he was inside the Patriots’ facilities. Though Brown now faces an uncertain future, Pro Football Talk noted that there is one team that could take a chance on him, and that Brown could take the field just days after he was cut.

The report noted that the Washington Redskins have not been swayed by character concerns in the past, claiming linebacker Reuben Foster despite him facing impending discipline. The report noted that Washington could also take a chance on Brown at the league minimum of $1.03 million, a deal that the wide receiver may need to take.

If they do, then Brown could potentially be on the field by Monday night.

“Continue to keep an eye on Washington,” the report noted. “They need as many good players as they can find, they definitely need receivers, and Brown could play as soon as Monday night against the Bears. They didn’t hesitate to claim Foster last year, who had actually been arrested for domestic violence. Brown still hasn’t been, and quite possibly won’t be, arrested for anything he has done.”

The report went on to say that Washington may have cleared the way for such a move after losing public relations chief Tony Wyllie, who PFT called “a voice of reason in these matters.” Wyllie has left to join the Special Olympics, and if the front office has ideas of signing Brown, there may be no dissenting voices.

There have already been rumors of interest in Antonio Brown. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that several teams have inquired about his availability amid any legal proceeding and league investigation into the allegations. Speaking to ESPN, Rosenhaus said teams wanted to know where he might stand.

Antonio Brown's agent has communicated with "a few teams that are interested" in AB, but teams want more information on legal situation; deal not likely to happen until investigation is resolved, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/61Uj3rfJsc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2019

That still remains unclear. The NFL said that its investigation into Brown continues and has interviewed both women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The league has wide latitude to impose fines or suspensions for players who have off-the-field incidents, though Brown would not be able to start serving any possible suspension until he is signed by a new team. Reports have indicated that no deal is likely for Brown until the matters are resolved.