‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Heartbroken Bill Begs, ‘We Can’t End This Way, Katie’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of September 23 reveals that Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) life will be at stake. She had been experiencing symptoms of a sore back and fatigue and tried to brush it off when Bill tried to get her to see a doctor. However, a medical crisis arose when she passed out recently. Katie will be rushed to the hospital immediately. While doctors scurry to try and find out what’s wrong with her, her family will be right by her side.

Will This Family Make It Out Intact?

The promo starts off with a flashback to where an emotional Katie once told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), “This is where we belong.” The video then shows Bill, Katie, and Will Spencer (Finnegan George) seated on the couch. Katie leaned over and kissed their son’s head as they enjoyed time together as a family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video then cuts to the scene where Bill panicked when Katie collapsed to the floor. The youngest Logan sister had tried to get out of bed when she lost consciousness. Katie had only taken a few steps when she dropped to the floor. Bill, who had witnessed her fall, called out, “Katie! Katie, can you hear me?”

Katie’s Life Is At Stake

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) will give the heartbreaking news to the family.

“Katie is in kidney failure.”

Her family and loved ones will be in shock at the doctor’s diagnosis. In fact, Bill will ask him, “Are you saying this is a life-threatening situation?” The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that unless Katie has a kidney transplant soon, she may die.

As everyone tries to come to grips with the dire situation, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will voice everyone’s thoughts when she says, “There has to be something they can do.”

“Come back to us please,” Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will beg her unconscious sister. The family will be torn at the thought that they could lose another family member.

Bill Spencer Begs Katie To Live

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video also shows a heart-shattering moment where Bill pleads with Katie when he tells her, “We can’t end this way, Katie.”

They have never had a chance to do things right. This time around, Bill wants the opportunity of being a family in every sense of the word.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.