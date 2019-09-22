Kate Beckinsale Drives Instagram Wild In Sheer Stockings & Heels: ‘Available To Sit On Wedding Cakes’

Kate Beckinsale might pull a poker face in many of her social media updates, but this is one star who comes with a sense of humor. The actress made some pretty big headlines for just this reason yesterday. As The Inquisitr reported, the 45-year-old caused a bit of an Instagram frenzy by posing with two male friends in sheer lingerie. It looks like Kate has delivered some new content somewhat continuing the theme. While yesterday featured pal Jonathan Voluck and celebrity makeup artist Rob Scheppy in a trio update, today has seen Voluck return — without Scheppy.

Kate’s photo showed an amusing image. The star and her somewhat-short buddy were standing next to one another, with fans likely noticing the height difference immediately. The two had been photographed indoors and standing in front of double doors. Kate was rocking a super-sexy black minidress with ruffled sleeve details and a cut-out midriff panel. Her long legs were enveloped in sheer stockings and high heels further elongated the pins. As to Kate’s companion, he was clad in a gray suit with a loud orange shirt. His mustache added plenty of swag.

The model also always adds a fun caption to any of her uploads. This one seemed to suggest that Kate and Voluck are available to be wedding cake toppers. She also made a joke about her friend’s height, claiming in the caption that he was “actual size.”

It looks like Kate’s fans have taken to her suggestion of showing up on wedding cakes.

“When are you available?” one fan asked.

“Kate…I’m available to escort, bodyguard, be a handsome date or just plan [sic] available to give u big hugs every day…Perfecto Bella,” another said with plenty of emoji added.

Kate’s fans seemed to comment on every part of the update, from her killer legs and outfit to the image’s funny setting and caption.

“You make me laugh, it’s great,” one fan told Kate.

“I wanna be a wedding cake,” another added, seemingly hinting at wanting Kate to sit on top of them.

Although some of the responses were a bit more on the adult side — one fan seemed to want Kate to sit on their face instead — they weren’t too raunchy. The update itself also proved immensely popular in very little time, racking up over 53,000 likes in the space of five hours.

Kate has 3.3 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Vergara, and Sarah Hyland. Fans wishing to see more of Kate can follow her Instagram.