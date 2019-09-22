Kate Beckinsale Drives Instagram Wild In Sheer Stockings & Heels: ‘Available To Sit On Wedding Cakes’

Kate Beckinsale might pull a poker face in many of her social media updates, but this is one star who comes with a sense of humor. The actress made some pretty big headlines for just this reason yesterday – as The Inquisitr reported, the 45-year-old caused a bit of an Instagram frenzy by posing with two male friends in sheer lingerie. It looks like Kate has delivered some new content somewhat continuing the theme: while yesterday featured pal Jonathan Voluck and celebrity makeup artist Rob Scheppy in a trio update, today has seen Voluck return – without Scheppy.

Kate’s photo today showed an amusing image. The star and her somewhat-short buddy were standing next to one another, with fans likely noticing the height difference immediately. The two had been photographed indoors and standing in front of double doors – possibly cupboards. Kate was rocking a super-sexy black minidress with ruffled sleeve details and a cut-out midriff panel, with her long legs enveloped in sheer stockings – high heels further elongated the pins. As to Kate’s companion, he was clad in a gray suit with a loud orange shirt. His mustache added plenty of swag.

There’s always a fun caption from Kate. This one seemed to suggest that Kate might be the bride in the snap – the star then appeared to joke about being around for nuptials (alongside a few more details).

It looks like Kate’s post has driven Instagram a little wild.

“When are you available?” one fan asked.

“Kate…I’m available to escort, bodyguard, be a handsome date or just plan available [sic] to give u big hugs every day…Perfecto Bella,” another said with plenty of emoji added.

“Wow” was a comment appearing to see a fan floored.

As to the range of angles covered by responses, it looked like fans had picked up on just about everything. Kate received comments on her killer legs and outfit, although many users seemed amused by the image’s funny setting and caption.

“You make me laugh, it’s great,” one fan told Kate.

“I wanna be a wedding cake,” another added.

Some more adult replies came in – one fan seemed to want Kate sitting on their face – but responses weren’t too raunchy. The update itself also proved immensely popular in very little time, racking up over 53,000 likes in the space of five hours.

“Damn Kate…” was all one fan seemed to manage.

Kate has 3.3 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Vergara, plus Sarah Hyland. Fans wishing to see more of Kate should follow her Instagram.