Kendall Jenner Strips Down To Latex Swimsuit So Tight, It Should Be Illegal

Kendall Jenner has gone ultra-tight. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is a known swimwear lover — enough snaps this summer have proven that Kendall is the celebrity world’s bikini queen. The 23-year-old has been making headlines throughout this past week for going blond, although today, the supermodel’s name is popping up because of her sensational swimwear choice.

Earlier today, Kendall took to her Instagram stories. Given how early the story appeared, it can be assumed that the model is still in Italy, where she has been strutting the runway for Milan Fashion Week. The star delivered her story just as most Americans were waking up, and her fans were likely grateful she had taken the time to post some new content.

The story showed Kendall in selfie mode and shot pretty close up. The Adidas spokesperson’s new blond locks were visible, although eyes were likely on the super-tight and glossy clothing she was wearing. The star was seen in a blue latex one-piece swimsuit with long sleeves that seemed to set a new bar in how tight it was. Of course, the model’s killer body was handling the dangerous pool attire just fine, with fans seeing Kendall’s slim waist and shapely hips, plus hints of her trim thighs.

Given that the model’s hair appeared wet and matted, it can be assumed that the selfie was taken in a post-dip situation.

Kendall provided no context or other information in her story, with fans not even seeing the star’s face. That said, with plenty of fresh content floating around of her walking catwalks with her blond hair, the internet isn’t short on recent images of this star’s sensational beauty.

Kendall now comes as a full-blown star in every possible way. Her early days on her family’s hit E! show seem a distant memory for most fans, with Kendall’s conquering supermodel career and “it” girl status appearing to have replaced the long-limbed teen who featured on the series. While Kendall does still pop up on the show, her appearances are pretty scarce these days — she always seems to be traveling. That said, the family’s black sheep is still part of the clan. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about being a part of the world’s most famous family, Kendall did hint at being the odd one out.

“I’ve always been the different one. I mean, I’m a girl and I like being a girl, but I’ve just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I’d say I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian,” she said.

As for Kendall’s dealings with her sisters, there’s been some headline-making: as The Inquisitr recently reported, Kendall slammed sister Khloe for saying that the two looked alike.