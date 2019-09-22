Here’s How Rihanna Reportedly Felt About Chris Brown’s Flirty Instagram Comment

Rihanna is reportedly laughing off Chris Brown’s recent decision to leave a flirty comment under one of her more recent Instagram posts.

The “With You” singer recently left a subtle but flirtatious comment about his former lover on Friday, September 20, per Hollywood Life. The “Work” singer was wearing a black lingerie set from her Savage X Fenty line. Brown reportedly wrote that he wanted to “be the lamp” in Rihanna’s photo, which is close to the star’s face. The comment immediately caught the attention of several of Rihanna’s fans and followers.

While Rihanna didn’t respond to Brown’s comments on her own photo-sharing account, the “Consideration” singer reportedly did have a lot to say about the comment behind-the-scenes. A source revealed to HL that Rihanna did see Brown’s remarks but didn’t take it too seriously.

“Rihanna always appreciates compliments but that’s as far as it will ever go for Chris or any other guy leaving her IG comments,” the source shared.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Brown leaving comments on Rihanna’s Instagram page is nothing new. The “No Guidance” singer left a comment earlier this year under another one of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty posts. The businesswoman was wearing white lingerie in another steamy post. While Brown complimented his ex under the photo, he shared that he and a plethora of Rihanna’s fans are waiting for new music from the singer. Rihanna’s latest studio album was Anti, which she released in 2016.

Rihanna and Brown began dating in 2007 and ended their relationship in 2009. Brown came under fire during their relationship for allegedly beating Rihanna after the two attended a pre-Grammy Awards party together. The two then broke up but reconnected briefly in 2012 after collaborating on “Birthday Cake” for Rihanna’s album, Talk That Talk.

Since ending their relationship, both parties have seemingly moved on to new loves. Rihanna has been romantically linked to Hassan Jameel since 2016. While she has been private about their relationship, Rihanna has talked about slowing down to focus on spending time with Jameel, in addition to the rest of her loved ones. The singer is also reportedly not letting Brown’s comments affect her relationship with the billionaire.

“Rihanna is a woman in love and only has eyes for Hassan,” the source said. “She is still very, very independent though.”

Brown was also romantically linked to model Ammika Harris this year. The two made multiple headlines after it was reported that Harris was pregnant with Brown’s second child. The “Heat” singer already has a daughter, Royalty, age 5.