Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Light Up The Pre-Emmys Red Carpet With PDA Pics

The 'Dancing with the Stars' power couple put on the PDA during a rare date night.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have been married for more than two years, but they appear to be more in love than ever. The Dancing With the Stars veterans stepped out for a date night to attend Entertainment Weekly‘s 2019 Pre-Emmy Party hosted by L’Oréal Paris at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The couple arrived at the gala in coordinating black and white ensembles. A clean-shaven Maks wore a white button-up shirt and black pants, while Peta stunned in a white coat dress and pointy-toed pumps.

While their pre-Emmys look scored a “10,” all eyes were on the couple for another reason: their apparent affection for one another.

Both Maks and Peta posted PDA-filled pics from a rare “parents night out” as son Shai, 2 ½ stayed home.

After Maks posted an Instagram photo of him kissing Peta and joked that the two may do a bit too much kissing in public, fans hit the comment section to remark on the couple’s adorable affection for one another.

“Never stop! Love is an amazing thing and when you’ve found your person it’s magical!” one fan wrote.

“You two are so beautiful together!” wrote another.

“But you’re just such an adorable duo,” a third commenter added.

After Peta posted a photo of her kissing her “cute date” at the pre-Emmys bash, fans also commented on the DWTS power couple’s love story.

“Ooh la la, now that’s a hot couple, love you two,” one fan wrote.

“#Couplegoals,” another fan wrote to Peta. “He is so handsome and you are dead gorgeous.”

“Time for baby #2!” another fan chimed in.

Dancing With the Stars fans will be seeing a lot of Peta this season as she competes on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition with partner Lamar Odom. Maks, however, has seemingly retired from the hit dancing show. On last Monday’s premiere, he was seen in the show’s audience cheering his wife on with Shai by his side.

According to People, Peta’s return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom marked a very special milestone as it was the first time Shai had ever seen her dance live on the ABC show.

Fans have watched Maks and Peta’s romance play out over the past five years. The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting on set, and they married in a fairytale wedding at Oheka Castle in New York two years later.

For more updates on the couple’s incredible love story, you can follow them on Instagram.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.