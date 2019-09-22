‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, September 23: Sally Answers Wyatt’s Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 23 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will give Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) a rather surprising answer. The Spencer heir recently proposed to the redhead, and she won’t need time to think about her answer, per Highlight Hollywood.

Wyatt Proposes To Sally On The Bold and the Beautiful

Wyatt asked Sally to be his wife in a dramatic turn of events on Friday’s episode of the soap opera. Although Sally forgave Wyatt for dumping her for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), she still wasn’t ready to hit the sack with him.

Wyatt immediately reassured Sally by telling her that he understood where she was coming from, according to The Inquisitr. He apologized for hurting her and praised her for being a wonderful woman. Wyatt then dropped to one knee and asked Sally to marry him.

At the time, Sally was very surprised and asked him what he was doing.

“What does it look like I’m doing?” Wyatt replied.

Of course, Sally was flabbergasted. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that she doesn’t want to rush their relationship this time around because she had been hurt many times before. It appears as if Wyatt wants to assure her that this time is for keeps and he’s not going to mess her around like before.

Sally Spectra Agrees To Marry Wyatt Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, indicate that Sally will stun viewers when she accepts Wyatt’s proposal and agrees to be the next Mrs. Spencer. Even though she professed that she needed time to heal, it appears as if the thought of being Wyatt’s wife will banish any fears she has of being “unlucky in love.”

Wyatt and Sally will celebrate their engagement and their love. However, there are already several indications that Wyatt may come to regret his spur-of-the-moment proposal. Flo had emailed him some photos of their past together. Wyatt had seemed perturbed as he revisited their memories, and B&B fans may even remember how he said that a part of him would always love her.

Sally Vs. Flo

It appears as if Wyatt is genuinely torn between Sally and Flo. He knows that his family will never accept Flo because of what she has done. Flo’s crimes don’t compare to Sally’s lie of omission, and he knows that Flo has a fatal flaw in her character.

At the same time, he and Sally were very happy until Flo came along. They were together for almost a year, and he even convinced his father to give the redhead a job. They were committed to a life together. However, he was lured to Flo because they had an unfinished past and he was haunted by the thought of what could have been if they had stayed together.

Loading...

Sally Has The Last Say

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that during the week of September 23, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will make a case for Flo. At the time of her rant, she won’t know that Wyatt and Sally are already engaged.

By the same token, Sally will run into Flo at the bar. Sally won’t be able to resist telling Flo the news that she is now engaged to Wyatt. In fact, she may even gloat about the fact that she is about to be married to Wyatt.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.