Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Bursts Out Of A Bikini So Tiny, It Should Be Illegal

Abby Dowse is back in a bikini. The Australian model and social media sensation doesn’t don a two-piece for all of her Instagram updates, but it’s fair to say that if she stopped posting in them altogether, her popularity may be damaged. Abby appears to have amassed her army of Instagram followers precisely because of her fierce bikini body — if anyone’s got the flawless physique to rock a two-piece all year round, it’s this bombshell. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Abby took things down the one-piece route ahead of the weekend, but that bikini has now returned.

Earlier today, Abby updated her account with a new snap, with the star seemingly sharing a sunbathing moment. The world may be filled with fake tan options, but this sunshine lover seems to get her bronzed glow the natural way. The photo showed Abby lying down outdoors and in selfie mode. The blonde snapped herself relatively close up and from above, resulting in a sensational and somewhat eye-popping view of her assets. As for today’s bikini, there’s no denying that it couldn’t have gotten much smaller. Abby seems to be a pro at navigating the world of barely there clothing, while avoiding wardrobe malfunctions that can plague other celebrities.

Abby’s bikini was neon yellow with clear plastic straps and brief ties. The string and halterneck finish further upped the ante of the look. While the model’s face was only partially visible, fans did get a tiny peek at her plump and luscious lips.

A caption from Abby had confirmed that the photo was showing how she likes to spend her time off. The star also appeared to have chosen the perfect emoji: the face was smiling and wearing shades.

Abby’s update today quickly proved popular, racking up over 14,000 likes in the space of four hours. The same time frame brought over 420 fans into the post’s comment section. Unsurprisingly, they were loving the snap and weren’t afraid to say so.

Abby does seem to have a unique appeal. Stripping down to bikinis or sexy lingerie is nothing new on Instagram, but seeing a model with Barbie-like proportions and class on Abby’s level is unusual. While today’s image was definitely racy, a quick look at Abby’s feed shows her to select refined finishes for her photos, with the bombshell vibe and chic interior settings affording an upscale feel to those sexy poses. Of course, a little variety can always be expected from the model, be it from her outfits or her indoor/outdoor locations.

Abby has 1.4 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see just what this stunner wears next can give her account a follow.