Lisa Rinna Takes Her Dancing Videos To A New Level With Wild Table Dance

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star gets raunchy during a boat ride.

Lisa Rinna has taken her love of dance to the next level. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated National Dance Day on Sept. 21 by doing what she does best: posting a video of her dancing.

The 56-year old Bravo star posted a wild clip that shows her dancing on a table to her pal Erika Jayne’s song “Painkillr” during a boat ride. In the video, Rinna wears a bright blue cut-out swimsuit with a sheer cover-up as she crawls all over the table while members of the cast of the Bravo reality show cheer her on.

Dorit Kemsley is nearly speechless over the jaw-dropping table dance, but her husband P.K. has a full view of Rinna’s raunchy moves—indeed, it’s right in his face. The clip, which previously aired on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is interspersed with risqué footage from Erika’s “Painkillr” video.

Rinna’s Instagram fans were quick to react to the throwback video in the comments section to the post. Erika was one of the first to dub the dance “amazing.” Others chimed in to say that Lisa is full of life.

“You are sooo much fun!!” wrote a fan. ” I want to enjoy my own life the way you seem to enjoy yours!!! omg!!”

“Keep dancing Lisa!” another fan wrote.

“Harry is a lucky man,” added another, referencing Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

And another fan pointed out the obvious: “Isn’t every day national dance day for Queen Rinna?”

You can see Rinna’s NSFW table dance video below.

Of course, this is far from the first sexy dance video posted by Rinna. The QVC pitchwoman has been regularly posting videos of her dancing, to mixed reviews. In recent weeks, Rinna has treated her followers to a bedroom dance in her SKIMS shapewear, a bikini cowboy hat dance, and even some wild moves with her mom, Lois, who’s still got it in her 90s.

In August, Rinna took to Instagram to give followers a look at the first dance video she had filmed.

“This was the very first ‘Dance Video’ I did. Why? I have no idea. All I know is THIS is who I am in a nutshell,” she captioned the clip.

Loading...

And after receiving backlash for a bikini dance party as she rocked a cowboy hat while dancing to the Billie Eilish song “Bad Guy,” Rinna clapped back at her haters by posting an encore.

Some think Rinna’s near-daily dose of dancing is getting old, with some haters saying she is too old to be showing off her moves in a bikini. But most are fans of Rinna’s joyous videos and her zest for life, and she has received plenty of support from her celebrity friends.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo for its milestone 10th season next year.