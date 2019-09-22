Watch India Vs. South Africa Cricket Stream Live: 3rd T20, Start Time, Preview, Proteas Look For Fightback

South Africa face an uphill battle in the 3rd T20 after losing the second, and only completed, match of their series in India.

Before heading into their current, three-match T20 International cricket series, India and South Africa last squared off in the eighth match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, as The Inquisitr reported. India took the edge in that 50-overs match, taking a six-wicket win with 15 balls remaining — and so far in the shortened T20 series, the Men in Blue have had a similarly easier time of it, winning the second match by seven wickets with six balls to spare. The first game was called off, leaving the third T20 to decide the series in a game that will stream live from Bangalore.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the India vs. South Africa third T20 International match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday, September 22, at the 40,000-capacity M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. In South Africa, that start time will be 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, South Africa Standard Time.

The match will get started at 7:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans can catch the third T20I match between host India and visiting South Africa at a start time of 9:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday, 6:30 a.m. PDT.

Regular South Africa Captain had not been scheduled to play in either of the first two matches, and won’t make the third game either thanks to a snafu with British Airways, according to NDTV. Not only did the airline strand the 35-year-old in Dubai, missing his connecting flight to India — the Proteas skipper also reported that the airline lost the bag containing his cricket equipment.

That leaves wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to continue captaining the T20 side — a team without du Plessis and also, of course, still missing retired A.B. de Villiers, whose absence was sorely felt at the World Cup, as South Africa barely made a dent after reaching the semifinals of the 2015 competition.

Here are the expected teams for the third India vs. South Africa T20I in Bangalore.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Virat Kohli (captain), 4. Shreyas Iyer, 5. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Krunal Pandya/Rahul Chahar, 8. Ravindra Jadeja, 9. Washington Sundar, 10. Deepak Chahar, 11. Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (captain/wicketkeeper), 2. Reeza Hendricks, 3. Rassie van der Dussen, 4. Temba Bavuma, 5. David Miller, 6. Andile Phehlukwayo, 7. Dwaine Pretorius, 8. Bjorn Fortuin, 9. Kagiso Rabada, 10. Junior Dala, 11. Tabraiz Shamsi.

Watch a preview of the India vs. South Africa T20I series finale in the video below, courtesy of Cricbuzz

To watch a live online stream of the final T20I match in the India-South Africa series in India, HotStar India has the streaming rights to the India vs. South Africa series. In South Africa, Super Sport will stream the match live.

To watch a free live online stream of the India vs. South Africa third T20I match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Men in Blue vs. Proteas matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.