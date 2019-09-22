Watch Bologna FC 1909 Vs. AS Roma Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Bologna Can Level With Juventus In Serie A

Surprising Bologna FC 1909 can move into a second-place tie with defending Serie A Champs Juventus if they defeat visiting AS Roma on Sunday.

The most inspirational story of the early Italian Serie A season is certainly the fast start of Bologna FC 1909, a club that finished 10th last season and though it has won the scudeto seven times, is currently in a title drought of 55 years. And yet, the Rossoblu have yet to lose a match in their first three, and a win puts them level with defending champions Juventus in second place, at 10 points. But the truly inspirational element of the Bologna story comes from 50-year-old Serbian Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has continued to guide his club from the touch line despite currently undergoing treatment for leukemia, as The Inquisitr reported. Mihajlovic and his men face their toughest test yet, however, when they host AS Roma in a match that will live stream on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A Sunday match the surprising third-place team, Bologna FC 1909, against 10th-place AS Roma, consult the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 38,000-seat Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Sunday, September 22.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 2 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at 9 a.m. EDT on Sunday, or 6 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 6:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday evening.

Despite sitting in 10th place after three matches, Roma remain unbeaten in their last 20 matches, per SportingPedia, and have lost to Bologna only once in their last 11 encounters. That loss, however, came in this same fixture last season.

Bologna are operating on more than Mihajlovic’s inspiration. Italy Under-21 striker Riccardo Orsolini leads a formidable attack that has already tallied six goals in three league matches.

Bologna Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic continues to coach his team despite undergoing treatment for leukemia. Mario Carlini / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free live online stream of the Bologna FC 1909 vs. AS Roma Italian Serie A match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Rossoblu vs. Giallorossi matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Calcio. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will be the exclusive source for a livestream of the Serie A Round 4 showdown.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in many countries across the globe — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. A comprehensive list of streaming links for those and other outlets around the world that will carry the Bologna FC 1909 vs. AS Roma match live is available by visiting LiveSoccer TV.