’90 Day Fiancé’: Angela Deem And Michael Ilesanmi Plan To Have A Baby

It looks like Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days have finally gotten their relationship back on track, and are now discussing the idea of having a baby together, according to a report from E! News.

Angela and Michael appeared on the show’s first season, where viewers watched as the 53-year-old woman traveled to Nigeria to meet her 31-year-old man for the first time. The couple got engaged during Angela’s visit and Michael expressed his desire to move to the United States. The couple’s relationship has been fairly unstable and they ended up calling off their engagement at the end of the show’s first season. The couple later returned to the series during its third season, and announced that they were back together. Angela traveled back to Nigeria to give her relationship another shot, but she has been unable to let got of Michael’s past mistakes.

During last week’s episode, viewers watched as Angela kicked Michael out of their shared hotel room, forcing him to sleep in his car for the night, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The next morning, Michael tried to apologize by purchasing his lady a cake. He admitted to his mistake and begged Angela for forgiveness but she remained unmoved. But it looks like the American woman finally forgave Michael and the two took a trip to see Michael’s mother, Aduke, based on a clip from this weekend’s upcoming episode.

While with his mother and fiancée, Michael began sharing a bit of his culture.

“In Nigeria, everyone is expected to have a child to carry on the name of the family. So, I was happy when Angela told me her daughter might carry our baby,” he said in a confessional.

The pair tried to explain this situation to Michael’s mother, who immediately asked if her son would be having sex with Angela’s daughter, Skyla, in order to have the baby. The couple assured her that Michael wouldn’t be having sex with anyone but Angela, and the procedure would be done by medical professionals.

As fans of the show may already know, Skyla previously told her mother she isn’t willing to offer one of her own eggs but she is open to carrying the child as a surrogate.

After the conversation, Aduke shared her thoughts on the situation during a solo confessional.

“I don’t like that he’s the only one out of all my children who’s yet to have a child,” she told the camera. “I know it will be difficult to task a woman who is above 50 years old to get pregnant let alone birth a child.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC.