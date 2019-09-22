Watch England Vs. Tonga 2019 Rugby World Cup Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, England Hope To Forget 2015

England will try to make a statement top open their 2019 Rugby World Cup when they face a difficult Tonga side.

England not only will be looking to definitively cast their sorry showing at the 2015 Rugby World Cup into the dustbin of history when they open their 2019 tournament on Sunday, they will also need to keep pace with New Zealand. The All Blacks won their opening match, and the two are considered co-favorites to take Rugby Union’s highest honor this time around. They will try to take advantage of a spirited but overmatched Tonga team — a team that England have faced only twice in international test matches, both in World Cup competitions, according to Six Nations Rugby. In 2007, England won 36-20. But they will be shooting for something like the 1999 result when England won 101-10, as the teams meet in the match that will stream live from Japan.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the second 2019 Rugby World Cup match pitting England against Tonga, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. Japan Standard Time on Sunday, September 22, inside the 42,000-seat Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Japan.

In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 11 a.m. British Summer Time and on Tonga, the livestream begins at 11 p.m. Tonga Time. In Australia, the match gets underway at 8 p.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time on Sunday, and 6 p.m. Western, and fans in the United States can catch the Red Rose vs. Sea Eagles Rugby World Cup match at 6 a.m. EDT on Sunday, 3 a.m. PDT.

Tonga will lean heavily on the kicking leg of Sonatane Takulua in their Rugby World Cup opener. Dave Rowland / Getty Images

New Zealand defeated South Africa 23-13 on Saturday, and earlier in the day Australia scored a victory over Fiji, as The Inquisitr noted, by a more comfortable 39-21 margin. After going out in the group stage in a World Cup where they served as hosts in 2015, England — who have won their opening matches in six straight World Cups — will not want to see a loss on their ledger already.

Despite being favored by odds of up to 1000-1 by some of England’s legal sports books, Red Rose Coach Eddie Jones is leaving nothing to chance, as The Guardian reported. Jones has left none of his top players on the bench for the match — even after Tonga was crushed by New Zealand 92-7 in their most recent test.

“At the moment, we are at the top of the roller-coaster and everyone is excited, and you get down to the bottom and you are not quite sure if you are going to throw up or hang on,” Jones said on Saturday.

Watch highlights of New Zealand’s win over South Africa in the video below, courtesy of NBC Sports.

To watch a free live online stream of the England vs. Tonga Sunday 2019 Rugby World Cup showdown in the United States, access the feed offered by NBC Sports Live Extra, the online service of NBC Sports.

The game will live stream on ITV Hub in the United Kingdom. In Tonga, Tonga TV may carry the match. Fans in Australia can watch a livestream via 10 Play, which will stream the match for free. Foxtel will also livestream the England vs. Tonga Rugby World Cup match in Australia, as will Spark Sport in New Zealand, and TSN in Canada.